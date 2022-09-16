Matrix Showcased its Range of Enterprise Grade Security and Telecom Solutions at the Matrix Partner Connect, Hyderabad

- Advertisement - -

Established in 1991, Matrix is a leader in Security and Telecom solutions for modern organizations. Matrix offers a comprehensive range of solutions for IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom applications. The solutions are designed to meet the communication and security requirements of large enterprises, SMEs, and SMBs.

As a technology-driven and customer-focused organization, Matrix invests in manufacturing world-class products that are researched, designed, and developed in India. With around 40% of its human resources dedicated to developing new products, Matrix has launched 60+ cutting-edge products and solutions across 4 domains. To date, Matrix has partnered with 2500+ partners, and through them, catering to over 1 million customers across the world.

Consistent research and development have helped the company bring smart innovation in the security domain across India and the global market. With an aim to enhance its reach in the Indian security market, Matrix along with its channel partner Vigilant Technologies organized a Product Expo – MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT in Hyderabad on 15th September 2022. The event was held in The Park Hyderabad that demonstrated innovative solutions encompassing the entire range of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom.

In this event, Matrix displayed its latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, including server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, IP Cameras, and Video Management Software. On display will be the entire Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras ranging from 2MP to 8MP. Their strong conviction for their cameras comes from their UL certification, the global standard for safety, and NEMA certification, for protection against environmental hazards.

Besides this, Matrix unleashed the turnkey Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs with Pre-installed Video Management Software. With up to 128 channels support the NVRs come with massive storage of 144 TB and throughput of 1GB. It has 4 different types of redundancies along with a Hot-swappable power supply and front HDD bay for uninterrupted surveillance.

Under the Time-Attendance segment, Matrix showcased its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) – VEGA FAXQ specifically designed for government organizations. It marks government employees’ attendance taking Aadhaar information securely from the UIDAI server. Alongside this, Matrix will display its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller – COSEC ARGO FACE. It boasts high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K. Enhanced with multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Under the Access Control Domain, Matrix presented COSEC PANEL200P – Site Controller that manages up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users from its UI. Matrix also presented its pure access door controller- COSEC ARC DC200P which comes with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal. Being PoE-based and with mounting options of din rail and wall mount makes it easy to install even in constrained space with minimalistic wiring. Matrix will be bringing forth its entire access control environment ranging from site controllers to modern readers to software to this event.

In the Telecom domain, Matrix is the only company that provides all business communication products and solutions. Matrix presented its varied communication solutions ― PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, Communication endpoints, and softphones.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP- Sales and Marketing states, “Our Product Expo ― Matrix Partner Connect,aims at bringing the System Integrators and Business prospects under one roof. The expo served as a platform to share our successful case studies and explain to our partners how our enterprise-grade solutions cater to various verticals.”

Website: www.MatrixComSec.com

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.