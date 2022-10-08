Matrix Showcased its Entire Portfolio of Enterprise Grade Security and Telecom Solutions at Matrix Partner Connect, Pune

- Advertisement - -

Since its inception in 1991, Matrix has become a known name in Telecom and Security solutions across the globe. Matrix puts forward its extensive solution range in the domain of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom for Organizations of all sizes for its security and communication requirements.

With its heavy focus on building world-class products indigenously researched, designed, and developed in India, Matrix brings technology-driven solutions, keeping its customer requirements as its driving force. With 40% human resource focused on product development, Matrix has an array of 60+ cutting-edge products and solutions across its 4 domains. Matrix has a network of over 2500 partners to date, serving over 1 million users worldwide.

Matrix brings innovative solutions across the security domain on a national and international level with its diligent research and development. With an intention to showcase its new products and evolutionary technologies, Matrix brought forth MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2022. The main aim of this event was to bring together and reconnect all the partners and system integrators after the pandemic break, bringing together business possibilities.

Along with its channel partner – SOLACE ENTERPRISE Pvt Ltd, Matrix brought its next edition of MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT to the city of Pune. Being an industrial hub with central connectivity to various strategic locations across the nation, this location brings in a potential for immense growth for Matrix Security Solutions with its extensive SI network. The event was held at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune.

At this event, Matrix displayed its latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions, including server-based enterprise-grade NVRs, UL-listed Cameras, and Matrix VMS. The entire solution focuses on solving customers’ challenges ― bandwidth utilization, storage cost, managing multi-site offices, and reactive security. On the display was the entire Matrix range of Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras. Varying from 2 MP to 8 MP, Matrix Cameras come with UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards. They provide high-resolution images for better clarity and better protection. Besides this, Matrix unleashes Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs with Pre-installed Video Management Software supporting redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD. With a wide range of up to 128 channels reining in an enormous storage capacity of up to 144 TB, this solution covers all security needs.

In the arena of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix is the only OEM that builds all the architecture elements in-house ranging from panels, door controllers, and readers to softwares. Under the Time-Attendance segment, Matrix showcased its Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance Device (AEBAS) – VEGA FAXQ specifically designed for government organizations. It marks government employees’ attendance taking Aadhaar information securely from the UIDAI server. Alongside this, Matrix displayed its best-in-class facial recognition-based door controller – COSEC ARGO FACE. It boasts of high accuracy, an identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and a massive user capacity of 50K. Enhanced with multiple connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, PoE, and Ethernet, these devices provide the best for modern organizations.

Under the Access Control Domain, Matrix presented COSEC PANEL200P – Site Controller that manages up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users from its UI. Matrix presented its pure access door controller – COSEC ARC DC200P which comes with multiple benefits over the conventional access control terminal. Being PoE-based and with mounting options of din rail and wall mount makes it easy to install even in constrained space with minimalistic wiring. Matrix brought forth its entire access control environment ranging from site controllers to modern readers to software to this event.

In the Telecom domain, Matrix is the only company that provides all business communication products and solutions. Matrix presented its Telecom products and solutions consisting of PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, Communication endpoints, and softphone.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP- Sales and Marketing states, “Matrix Partner Connect looks toward bringing all the System Integrators and Business prospects together under one roof. One of our major aims is to reach out to organizations through system integrators and share our successful case studies worldwide and explain how our enterprise-grade solutions cater to various verticals.”

