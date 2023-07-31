Matrix Shines at Semicon India 2023 with its Groundbreaking Security and Telecom Solutions

- Advertisement - -

Matrix, a prominent player in the security and telecom industry, left a lasting impression at the highly anticipated Semicon India 2023 event, hosted in Gandhinagar.

Matrix, as a manufacturer of electronic devices with semiconductors as their major components, saw the Semicon India 2023 event as the perfect opportunity to showcase its cutting-edge security and telecom solutions. The event provided a unique platform for industry leaders, researchers, and enthusiasts to collaborate, exchange ideas, and explore the latest trends shaping the semiconductor landscape.

Leveraging over three decades of industrial expertise, Matrix has solidified its position as a world-renowned pioneer in the realms of security and telecom solutions. Boasting an extensive portfolio of over 60 cutting-edge offerings, encompassing IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom domains, the company adeptly addresses a wide spectrum of customer needs with unwavering effectiveness.

During the event, Matrix’s booth attracted considerable interest as attendees had the chance to experience the company’s advanced network cameras. These cameras, including Bullet, Dome, and Turret models, prioritize data security by adhering to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) guidelines. Robust security features in these cameras ensure protection against vulnerabilities and unauthorized access, providing organizations with comprehensive security solutions.

Matrix’s Server-Based Network Video Recorders (NVRs) also garnered attention at the exhibition. These NVRs offer powerful video recording with large storage capacities of up to 144 TB, ensuring uninterrupted surveillance for organizations. Equipped with hot-swappable hard disks and pre-installed Video Management Software (VMS), Matrix’s NVRs provide efficient solutions for security needs.

One of the highlights was the COSEC ARGO FACE, a smart door controller with high-speed face recognition technology. Features like Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion provide advanced security measures. The COSEC ARGO FACE offers quick identification and accommodates up to 50,000 users, enhancing security for organizations of various sizes.

The exhibition also showcased Matrix’s COSEC PANEL200P, a multifaceted Access Control Hub managing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users. In standalone mode, it functions independently as a central unit, offering flexibility in system configurations. Matrix’s wide range of door controllers and readers provided comprehensive options for access control solutions.

Matrix’s expertise in the telecom domain was also displayed at the event. The comprehensive suite of business communication products, including ETERNITY NENX and SPARSH VP210, gained significant attention. ETERNITY NENX, a unified communication platform, offered seamless business communication for small and medium organizations transitioning towards IP Telephony. SPARSH VP210, a sturdy desk phone with third-party IP compatibility, catered to organizations adopting modern telephony architecture. Matrix’s vast range of telecom solutions included PBXs, IP-PBXs, Media Gateways, and Communication endpoints.

Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix Comsec

“Semiconductors are a major component of our electronic devices, and at Semicon India 2023, we proudly showcased how they empower our security and telecom solutions,” stated Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix Comsec. “The event provided an exceptional platform for us to demonstrate the seamless integration of cutting-edge semiconductor technology in our products, capturing the attention of industry experts and esteemed business associates. Witnessing the overwhelming response, we gained invaluable insights into the evolving market needs, which will undoubtedly fuel our commitment to delivering even more advanced and efficient telecom and security solutions to our valued customers.”

