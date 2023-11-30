Matrix Revolutionizes Transportation Surveillance with the Launch of Matrix Ruggedized Series IP Cameras

- Advertisement - -

Matrix is proud to announce the launch of the Matrix Ruggedized Series IP Cameras, a groundbreaking advancement in the realm of transportation surveillance. Designed to cater to the unique needs of the transportation industry, these IP cameras are set to transform video surveillance of vehicles on the go.

Video Surveillance is an integral tool for remote monitoring of sites, ensuring the safety and security of both human and material assets. Additionally, it also helps in enforcing compliance and enhancing productivity. The all-new Ruggedized IP cameras play a pivotal role in real-time tracking, monitoring, evidence recording, and crime prevention, making them indispensable for transportation Industry worldwide.

Many network cameras are not designed to endure the shocks and vibrations commonly experienced in the vehicles – buses, trains, maritime and airport runways. As a result, the captured images often appear blurry and may lack crucial details. Additionally, the harsh environment and frequent network outages could mean loss of crucial data leaving the vehicles vulnerable to attacks by miscreants.

Matrix Ruggedized Series IP Cameras boast a back-illuminated CMOS sensor from the STARVIS Series, ensuring exceptional video quality even in extremely low light conditions. Their rugged design can withstand shocks, vibrations, dust, impacts, and moisture, making them a reliable choice for the challenging transportation environment.

Enabling proactive decision-making through video surveillance is the Matrix Ruggedized Series IP Cameras, which include an array of features, including motion detection, tamper detection, tripwire, missing object detection, intrusion detection, and face detection. They are the perfect choice for Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) applications in buses, taxis, trucks, trains, and metros.

High-quality surveillance cameras with required industry certifications are the need of the hour. Matrix Ruggedized IP Cameras are compliant with EN 50155, IP67, IK10, UL, RoHS, and BIS, promising reliable performance even in harsh conditions. These cameras are a testament to India’s spirit of innovation. Researched, designed, and manufactured in India, they are perfectly aligned with the evolving ergonomic requirements of the segment.

Experience the Future of Transportation Surveillance

Matrix Ruggedized Series IP Cameras promise to revolutionize transportation surveillance. With their durability, advanced features, and compliance, they ensure passenger safety and asset protection while modernizing transportation infrastructure.

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, the founder and CEO of Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.

On the occasion of the launch of their Ruggedized Cameras, Mr. Ganesh Jivani, the founder and CEO of Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd. said, “At Matrix, we’re proud to introduce our Ruggedized IP Camera, designed to withstand the toughest conditions and deliver unwavering performance. This innovation represents our commitment to providing solutions that empower and protect. We believe it’s a game-changer for our public carriers and other players in the transportation Industry, offering them peace of mind and unparalleled surveillance in challenging environments.”

