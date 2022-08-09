Matrix Releases Perimeter Security Solution

- Advertisement - -

Matrix SATATYA provides three dimensional security that is proficient, persistent and proactive. Normal cameras provide realtime coverage of the events occurring at the premises that you want to secure, leaving the laborious task of monitoring to the security officers. Matrix Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) software triggers alarm whenever security is compromised so that preventive action can be taken.

The Trip Wire feature virtually fences your boundaries and a notification is triggered whenever security is breached giving the security officer enough time to take corrective action. IVA offers many such solutions to ensure the security of your premises. An ideal intrusion detection system will not only ensure that you never miss security threats while eliminating the system from raising false alarms.

Key features:

Preventive Security

Real-time Security

Prevention of False Alarms

Bird’s Eye View with PTZ camera

Easy Monitoring options

For more info visit: https://thebusinessfame.com/matrix-perimeter-security-solution/

