Matrix presented its Enterprise Grade Solutions covering Security and Telecom at Matrix Partner Connect, Lucknow.With its establishment three decades ago, Matrix has been a growing name across Telecom and Security domains internationally. Matrix covers the entire security and communication needs of organizations ranging in all sizes with its extensive solution range in the domain of Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom.

Matrix focuses on providing customer-centered technology-driven solutions by providing world-class products indigenously researched, designed, and developed in India. With research and development consisting of 40% of its human resources, Matrix has a wide range of 60+ technologically advanced products spread across its 4 domains. With a worldwide network of 2500+ Partners serving over 1 million users globally, Matrix solely focuses on sales through its channel partners.

