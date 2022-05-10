Matrix Perimeter Security Solution

- Advertisement -

Perimeter security is the first line of defense to protect your assets, information, and people using advanced technology. Just as the human skin protects the body against the external environment and infections, the perimeter security system is designed to keep away unauthorized intrusion in your property.

Keeping that in mind, Matrix offers their Perimeter Security Solution to deter intrusions from happening by detecting them in real-time. With intelligent video analytics one can detect intruders in real-time and mitigate the threats easily.

The system has been designed to work with both Matrix network cameras as well as third-party cameras and ancillary devices such as motion detectors, electric fences, fire alarms, burglar alarms and more.

Again, the cognitive analytics ensure that there are no false alarms being detected because of the camera events. Making the system a reliable security solution for your needs.

Key Features:

Intrusion Detection, Tripwire Detection

Integration with Motion Sensors, Fire Alarms, Burglar Alarms

Integration with parent and third-party cameras

Cognitive Analytics – No False Notifications

