MATRIX Offers World-Class Made in India Security and Telecom Solutions

Established in 1991 Matrix provides world-class Security and Telecom solutions to cater to the requirements of new-age enterprises. They offer a one-stop solution for Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom applications. The solutions are specifically designed for large organizations with multi-site presence, SMEs, and SMBs.

Matrix leverages technology and innovation to meet the requirements of the customers and delight them. With a firm commitment to keeping pace with the revolutions in the Security and Telecom domain, 40% of our human resources are dedicated to the research, design, and manufacturing of new products.

Matrix is one of the few Indian companies with indigenous Research, Design, and Manufacturing facility. Recognized by DSIR for its in-house R&D capabilities the company has developed a bouquet of 60+ innovative products across security and telecom domain.

In an interview with NCN magazine, Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Matrix, shares his vision, mission, and future plans for Matrix.

Which segments are you targeting in the Indian market?

Matrix provides security and telecom solutions for large enterprises, SMEs, and SOHO. Based out of Vadodara, Gujarat the company has a global presence in over 50 countries. A strong distribution network of over 2500 channel partners has helped Matrix become a truly global company with over one million customers.

Matrix started as a telecom company and developed solutions such as Unified Communications, IP-PBX, Universal Media Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints to ensure seamless communication across multiple locations.

Following the company’s success in the Telecom domain, it added a new product line of Access Control and Time-Attendance which helps organizations manage who has access to their premises. The domain includes solutions like Elevator Access Control, Door Controllers, Readers, Panels, and much more.

Further, we tried to leverage the existing goodwill and distribution network in the market by offering Video Surveillance solutions, thereby consolidating the product offering in the security segment. The cutting-edge products in Video Surveillance Systems include Video Management systems, Network Video Recorders, and IP Cameras.

Matrix understands the specific requirements of various industries like Manufacturing, Hospitality, Warehouse, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Construction, and many more.

What opportunities do you see in the Indian market and in Make in India?

Matrix is one of the few companies that have the ability to design and manufacture products in India and provide end-to-end solutions. We see it as a great opportunity in India, particularly in the video surveillance space and that is where we are investing in hardware and software design, research, high-resolution cameras, etc. We give the customer a complete package solution with video management software already loaded.

Coming to manufacturing, we are very serious about Make in India. Our policy is to develop and manufacture products in India and sell them in India and around the world. We have a state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Vadodara. The customers trust our Made in India products, and this encourages us to bring out high-quality Made In India products to the Indian and global market. We have approximately 60% of our staff involved in R&D and design. We have 77,000 square feet area dedicated to hardware and software research and another 73,000 square feet area dedicated to manufacturing in Vadodara.

What services do you provide for Indian Defence Agencies?

Matrix has a communication that is robust and we have gained the trust of our customers who come back to us over and over again. We are strengthening our relationship for our access control and video surveillance solutions and we have had great success. The Indian Defence Agencies required our solutions and we catered to those requirements with efficiency.

What new technologies are coming to the security sector?

If you look at access control facial recognition where one can identify people is a big change as even airports are going in for automated passenger entry which is also based on facial recognition, artificial intelligence is also catching up. There’s also a change that is coming in the industry that all the analysis is done on the camera level itself. Technology should be made affordable for the customers to reach out more. Matrix ensures that the products serve the needs of its customers faster and longer. Matrix has gained the trust and admiration of customers representing the entire spectrum of industries. Matrix has won many international awards for its innovative products.

What is channel policy?

Matrix’s success is driven by the channel partners and we would like to invite more partners to join us because we are a very transparent company, we have a very straightforward management policy and we do not interfere with the channels. Though our products reached over 1 million customers, we never sold the products directly to the customers but only through our valued channel partner s who are trained and certified by us.

