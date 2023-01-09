Matrix is to Showcase its World Class Security and Telecom Solutions at Intersec 2023 (Jan 17-19) at DWTC, Dubai

- Advertisement - -

Matrix is geared up to participate in the 24th Edition of Intersec, happening in Dubai. At this prestigious event, Matrix will put forth its comprehensive range of security products and solutions from the domains of IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance. In the domain of Telecom, Matrix will bring forth its business-class communication products and solutions.

Matrix invests in technological advancements to resolve all issues of their customer and prioritize their satisfaction. And, to this end, it deploys assets and resources intensively to research, design, and manufacture world-class solutions. With 30+ years of industrial experience, Matrix boasts of holding 60+ products in its comprehensive range of security and telecom solutions with 1 Million+ customer globally in 50+ countries.

With proactive video surveillance taking priority for organizational safety and security, Matrix will showcase its superior cameras at this event. With lens resolutions ranging from 2MP/ 5MP/ 8MP, its bullet, dome, turret, and PTZ cameras boast high-quality images in low-light operating conditions. With UL Certification, a global standard for safety, and NEMA Certification for protection against environmental hazards, Matrix cameras provide proactive security for organizations with global standards.

Matrix will also showcase its Server-Based NVRs that provide powerful video recording solutions for organizations with massive storage capacities of up to 144 TB. This ensures corporations receive 24x7x365 surveillance. Matrix’s Server-Based Network Video Recorders feature various redundancies like hot-swappable hard disks – HDD/SSD to keep the downtime to a minimum. It also comes with Pre-Installed Video Management Software (VMS) thus offering an efficient and flexible solution covering the security needs of organizations of any size.

In the domain of Access Control and Time-Attendance, Matrix takes pride to be the only OEM that develops the architecture elements ranging from panels, door controllers, and readers, to software completely in-house. In the 24th edition of Intersec, Matrix will be launching COSEC ARGO FACE – a smart door controller with high-speed face recognition. Built-in with features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, this device showcases modern capabilities to counter security and health concerns. With its deep learning algorithm, identification speed of less than 0.5 sec, and user capacity of 50,000, this device brings high-grade security to organizations.

Another attraction in the exhibition will be Matrix COSEC PANEL 200P – Multifaceted Site Controller controlling up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 Users. In network architecture mode, it acts as a bridge connecting the door controller to servers. In standalone architecture mode, it functions independently of the server, acting as the central unit for controllers. Beyond this, Matrix will showcase its wide range of Door Controllers and Readers at this event. Besides these domains, Matrix holds a leading position in the domain of telecom. It provides an umbrella solution to organizations looking for business communication products and solutions.

From its Telecom offerings, Matrix will exhibit ETERNITY NENX – a unified communication platform suitable for small and medium organizations transitioning towards IP Telephony. With its IP User support, LDAP client support, and multi-level IVR, this device enables seamless business communication with organizations. Alongside this, at the display will be SPARSH VP210 – a sturdy desk phone with third-party IP compatibility. Utilising this helps in utilizing the most from an organization’s existing telephony infrastructure, thereby curbing the upgradation cost considerably in achieving a modern telephony architecture. Besides this, Matrix will portray its vast range of telecom solutions inclusive of PBXs, IP-PBXs, Server-based PBXs, Media Gateways, and Communication endpoints at the event.

Mr. Anil Mehra, Senior VP – Sales & Marketing states,

“At Intersec 2023, we look forward to penetrating more into the markets of UAE and its surrounding regions by connecting with system integrators and leading business associates. Through this event, we wish to take advantage of the opportunity in understanding the trending market needs. This will benefit us in designing telecom and security solutions accordingly.” stated Anil Mehra, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing.

