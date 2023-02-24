Matrix Gets Approval for GOI Initiated Production Linked Incentive (PLI)

- Advertisement - -

Established in 1991, Matrix is one of the prominent players in the security and telecom domain. Close to 40% of its human resources are dedicated to research and developing new technologies and products, this makes Matrix a truly Make-in-India company. In recent developments, the Government of India has approved Matrix’s application for telecom Production Linked Incentive (PLI). It is an initiative by the Government of India to give a boost to Telecom and Networking products manufacturing in India. This will also help establish India as the manufacturing hub in the global arena in the sector.

The PLI was envisaged to give the domestic electronics hardware manufacturing sector a level playing field against the competing nations. Lack of adequate infrastructure, domestic supply chain, and many more have had a debilitating impact on the manufacturing sector which the Government wants to rectify. Matrix’s consistent investment in R&D and manufacturing will not only help in providing innovative products and solutions to organizations but also help generate employment opportunities in the country.

In addition to its dominance in the telecom sector where it provides world-class solutions — IP-PBX, Universal Media Gateways, VoIP and GSM Gateways, and Communication Endpoints, Matrix also has its presence in the Security Domain. Matrix’s Video Surveillance portfolio covers end-to-end solutions including Video Management Systems, Network Video Recorders, and Network Cameras. Likewise, Matrix’s People Mobility portfolio includes Access Control, Time-Attendance, Visitor Management, Elevator Access Control, Panels, Controllers, and Readers.

All Matrix products are feature-rich, reliable, and conform to national and international standards such as CE, FCC, BIS, TEC, UL, and many more. With exports to 50+ countries, Matrix has won the trust of 1 million customers globally. Matrix has ISO 27001: 2013, 20000-1 2018, 14001- 2015, and 9001: 2015 certifications for quality management standards. We have also been awarded ZED Quality Certification, and DSIR Certification for indigenous R&D and Manufacturing to name a few.

On this occasion, Ganesh Jivani, CEO of Matrix Comsec states, “In addition to the positive financial implications, PLI vindicates Matrix’s position as a genuine Make in India (MII) company. Our products are 100% Researched, Designed, and Manufactured in India. Of course, our own positioning and articulation are much wider than MII. We wish to showcase to the world thatIndian engineers can design and manufacture world-class products and sell them to the entire world.”

