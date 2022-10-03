MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50: UNIFIED IP COMMUNICATION FOR EFFICIENT ENTERPRISE CONNECTIVITY

- Advertisement - -

MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50 is a Tailored IP-PBX for the SOHO market segment. It is a small yet powerful, integration-supportive IP-PBX with seamless mobility that provides all business class telephony. It is a productive device, looks professional, and enhances customer service.

It is a true convergence of communication technologies with integrated interfaces for FXO (CO), GSM/3G/4G, and VOIP networks. ETERNITY NENXIP50 intelligently selects the most cost-effective route to place local, mobile, or long-distance calls and reduces telephony costs.

The device offers IP users up to 50, along with allowing customers to access other features which are now built-in.

KEY FEATURES:

50 SIP Users

8 SIP trunks

8 VoIP Channels

4 Voice Mail Channels

Built-In ETERNITY NE VS

50 Built-In Mobile Extensions (Varta UC Clients)