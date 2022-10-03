Monday, October 3, 2022
Hot NewsNews In Brief

MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50: UNIFIED IP COMMUNICATION FOR EFFICIENT ENTERPRISE CONNECTIVITY

MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50 is a Tailored IP-PBX for the SOHO market segment. It is a small yet powerful, integration-supportive IP-PBX with seamless mobility that provides all business class telephony. It is a productive device, looks professional, and enhances customer service.

It is a true convergence of communication technologies with integrated interfaces for FXO (CO), GSM/3G/4G, and VOIP networks. ETERNITY NENXIP50 intelligently selects the most cost-effective route to place local, mobile, or long-distance calls and reduces telephony costs.

The device offers IP users up to 50, along with allowing customers to access other features which are now built-in.

KEY FEATURES:

  • 50 SIP Users
  • 8 SIP trunks
  • 8 VoIP Channels
  • 4 Voice Mail Channels
  • Built-In ETERNITY NE VS
  • 50 Built-In Mobile Extensions (Varta UC Clients)
