MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50: UNIFIED IP COMMUNICATION FOR EFFICIENT ENTERPRISE CONNECTIVITY

MATRIX ETERNITY NENXIP50 is a Tailored IP-PBX for the SOHO market segment. It is a small yet powerful, integration-supportive IP-PBX with seamless mobility that provides all business class telephony. It is a productive device, looks professional, and enhances customer service.
It is a true convergence of communication technologies with integrated interfaces for FXO (CO), GSM/3G/4G, and VOIP networks. ETERNITY NENXIP50 intelligently selects the most cost-effective route to place local, mobile, or long-distance calls and reduces telephony costs.
The device offers IP users up to 50, along with allowing customers to access other features which are now built-in.
KEY FEATURES:
- 50 SIP Users
- 8 SIP trunks
- 8 VoIP Channels
- 4 Voice Mail Channels
- Built-In ETERNITY NE VS
- 50 Built-In Mobile Extensions (Varta UC Clients)