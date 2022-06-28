Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Matrix COSEC VEGA FAX Brings Huge Flexibility to the Time Attendance and Access Control Needs of an Organization

With the passing of time, the necessity of security to inculcate flexibility in its design and working became more important than having rigid standalone networks. Matrix COSEC VEGA FAX brings huge flexibility to the time attendance and access control needs of an organization.

Built with precision engineering methods to combine aesthetics, connectivity, and reliability, Matrix COSEC VEGA FAX is the perfect product for the Access Control and Time-Attendance needs of any modern organization regardless of the operational size.

With multi-credential support and multi-connectivities, it easily integrates into the security framework of any organization. With features such as IP65 certified, PoE, WiFi, touchscreen, it becomes the ultimate product to manage multiple solutions beyond access control and time attendance for modern organizations.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Multiple User Credential – Mobile, RFID, Pin, Finger, Face (with IP Camera Integration)
  • Massive Storage Capacity – 50,000 Users Profiles, 5,00,000 Events
  • Multiple Connectivity Options – Ethernet, PoE, Wi-Fi, Mobile Broadband
  • Auxiliary Ports for Integration with Alarms and Panels
  • Built-in APIs to Communicate with Third-party Software

For more details visit: bit.ly/3brNpny

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

