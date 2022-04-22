Friday, April 22, 2022
spot_img
Hot NewsNews In Brief

Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX

By NCN News Network
0
50
Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX
Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
- Advertisement -

Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX brings huge flexibility to the time attendance and access control needs of an organization. Built with precision engineering methods to combine aesthetics, connectivity, and reliability, Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX is the perfect product for the Access Control and Time-Attendance needs of any modern organization regardless of the operational size.

With multi-credential support and multi-connectivities, it easily integrates into the security framework of any organization. With features such as IP65 certified, PoE, WiFi, touchscreen, it becomes the ultimate product to manage multiple solutions beyond access control and time attendance for modern organizations. Key features:

  • Multiple User Credential – Mobile, RFID, PIN, Face (with IP Camera Integration)
  • Massive Storage Capacity – 50,000 Users, 5,00,000 Events
  • Multiple Connectivity Options – Ethernet, PoE, Wi-Fi, Mobile Broadband
  • Auxiliary Ports for Integration with Alarms and Panels
  • Built-in APIs to Communicate with Third-party Software

KNOW MORE: VISIT WEBSITE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

- Advertisement -
Previous articleG.SKILL Announces New Ultra Low-Latency DDR5-6600 CL34 Memory Kit
Next articleTenda India showcased its WiFi-6 routers and security camera at Bengal Global Trade Expo-2022
spot_img
spot_img

Roy Mediative A-23,1st Floor Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1 New Delhi,110020(India)
Email: swapan@ncnonline.net, edit@ncnonline.net Marketing : roy@roymediative.com, royncn@gmail.com, marketing@ncnonline.ne

Guest Column

NCN Magazine

Popular Categories

© NCN Theme by Roy Mediative

x