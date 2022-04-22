- Advertisement -

Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX brings huge flexibility to the time attendance and access control needs of an organization. Built with precision engineering methods to combine aesthetics, connectivity, and reliability, Matrix COSEC VEGA CAX is the perfect product for the Access Control and Time-Attendance needs of any modern organization regardless of the operational size.

With multi-credential support and multi-connectivities, it easily integrates into the security framework of any organization. With features such as IP65 certified, PoE, WiFi, touchscreen, it becomes the ultimate product to manage multiple solutions beyond access control and time attendance for modern organizations. Key features:

Multiple User Credential – Mobile, RFID, PIN, Face (with IP Camera Integration)

Massive Storage Capacity – 50,000 Users, 5,00,000 Events

Multiple Connectivity Options – Ethernet, PoE, Wi-Fi, Mobile Broadband

Auxiliary Ports for Integration with Alarms and Panels

Built-in APIs to Communicate with Third-party Software

