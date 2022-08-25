Matrix COSEC PATH Efficient, Contactless & Secure Access Control Device based on Fingerprint and Card

- Advertisement - -

Matrix COSEC PATH is a state-of-the-art door controller that has been specifically engineered to weather rough conditions. With an infusion of path-breaking controller technology, it makes access control and time-attendance easy and foolproof.

Being efficient and compact, it can be suitably used for indoor as well as outdoor applications. With advanced features like Wi-Fi & Bluetooth connectivity, PoE, IP65, and multi-credentials support of fingerprint and RFID card options, it is the ultimate solution for many organizations.

Key Features:

Multiple Credentials- Fingerprint, BLE, and Card

Multiple Connectivity Options – PoE, Ethernet, and in-built Wi-fi

Capacity to store 1,00,000 Finger templates and 50,000 User data

Capacity to store 1,00,000 Card data and 50,000 User data.

Event Buffer up to 5,00,000

For further information, please contact:

394-GIDC, Makarpura, Vadodara-390010, India

Toll-Free: 1800-258-7747

E-Mail: inquiry@matrixcomsec.com

FOR MORE VISIT: WEBSITE

