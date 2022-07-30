MATRIX COSEC ARGO FACE Instant Door Controller with Face Recognition

- Advertisement - -

Unifying aesthetics, hygiene standards, and technology, Matrix presents COSEC ARGO FACE that combines all the corporate requirements into one. With top-class processors, a deep learning algorithm, and the best hardware inclusive of two in-built cameras, it acts both as an Access Control device and a surveillance-grade camera.

With the integration of multiple credentials such as Face, PIN, BLE, and Cards, this device stays tech-savvy and future-ready. With advanced connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PoE, and GSM/VoLTE, this device is future-ready for all your requirements.

A few benefits that you bring into the workplace environment from using COSEC ARGO FACE are contactless authentication, high-speed Identification eliminating grouping, and accurate imaging even in low light conditions, to name a few.

The perfect combination of performance and elegance, COSEC ARGO FACE is the answer for your organization.

KEY FEATURES:

Multiple Credentials inclusive of Contactless Technology – Face, BLE, and Card

Deep Face Learning Algorithm with Adaptive Understanding

Live Face Detection Preventing Facial Disguise

Weatherproof and Vandal resistant

Capacity to store 2,00,000 Face Templates & maintain up to 50,000 Users

