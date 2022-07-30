Saturday, July 30, 2022
MATRIX COSEC ARGO FACE Instant Door Controller with Face Recognition

By NCN Online
Unifying aesthetics, hygiene standards, and technology, Matrix presents COSEC ARGO FACE that combines all the corporate requirements into one. With top-class processors, a deep learning algorithm, and the best hardware inclusive of two in-built cameras, it acts both as an Access Control device and a surveillance-grade camera.

With the integration of multiple credentials such as Face, PIN, BLE, and Cards, this device stays tech-savvy and future-ready. With advanced connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, PoE, and GSM/VoLTE, this device is future-ready for all your requirements.

A few benefits that you bring into the workplace environment from using COSEC ARGO FACE are contactless authentication, high-speed Identification eliminating grouping, and accurate imaging even in low light conditions, to name a few.

The perfect combination of performance and elegance, COSEC ARGO FACE is the answer for your organization.

KEY FEATURES:

  • Multiple Credentials inclusive of Contactless Technology – Face, BLE, and Card
  • Deep Face Learning Algorithm with Adaptive Understanding
  • Live Face Detection Preventing Facial Disguise
  • Weatherproof and Vandal resistant
  • Capacity to store 2,00,000 Face Templates & maintain up to 50,000 Users

VISIT : Website

 

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.comroy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.

