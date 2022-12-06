Matrix Comsec Wins the Coveted CII Industrial Innovation Award 2022

- Advertisement - -

Matrix Comsec, a leading manufacturer of Security and Telecom solutions, was conferred with the CII Industrial Innovation Award, 2022 recognizing Matrix as one of the Top 50 Most Innovative Companies in India at the virtual CII Industrial Innovation Awards ceremony in New Delhi on 3rd December, 2022. CII Industrial Innovation Awards were instituted by CII in 2014 to recognize and celebrate visionary enterprises across industry segments. These premier awards seek to recognize and honor the Indian industry’s brightest stars and to identify the top innovative organizations.

The process for determining the top awards and the list of top innovative companies involved a rigorous evaluation process, presentation and Grand Jury interaction. The unbiased assessment process measured the innovation culture, innovation management, inputs to innovation and the results of innovation.

Ganesh Jivani, CEO of Matrix.

Sharing his perspective on this recognition, Ganesh Jivani, CEO of Matrix said, “It is indeed an honour to win this prestigious award and I thank CII for this recognition. Innovation really has been the DNA of Matrix right from its inception. I thank our technology, design and engineering teams for their dedication to building innovative and world-class products. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and Telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to innovating and designing cutting-edge high-performance products. This recognition is a validation of Matrix’s innovation and design capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”

FOR MORE VISIT : WEBSITE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.