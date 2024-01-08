Matrix Comsec Shines at the SSSA Business Expo 2024 with Security & Telecom Solutions

- Advertisement - -

With a thirty-year legacy, Matrix has positioned itself as a globally recognized entity in the Security and Telecom Industry. Serving organizations of all scales, Matrix is acclaimed for its dedication to quality, providing holistic solutions in Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom. Tailored to meet diverse communication and security needs, Matrix stands as a reliable source for advanced and comprehensive enterprise solutions.

Matrix is steadfast in its commitment to delivering tech-driven solutions with a primary emphasis on ensuring customer satisfaction. This dedication is evident in the creation of top-notch products stemming from in-house research and design initiatives. By intentionally allocating resources, 40% of our workforce is dedicated to ongoing innovation in research and development. The result is a comprehensive portfolio comprising over 60 technologically advanced products across four distinct domains. Our global presence is bolstered by a robust network of over 4000 partners, allowing us to reach a user base exceeding 1 million globally. Demonstrating unwavering commitment, Matrix channels its sales efforts exclusively through an extensive and well-established partner ecosystem. This strategic approach underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and fostering enduring partnerships in the technological landscape.

Dedicated to spearheading progress in local and global markets, Matrix strategically emphasizes comprehensive research for the creation of cutting-edge enterprise solutions. As a testament to our commitment to innovation, MATRIX achieved a noteworthy presence at the Business Expo 2024, in Rajkot. The expo, served as a platform to unveil our latest offerings in the Security and Telecom sectors. SSSA Business Expo 2024 acted as a catalyst for collaboration with partners and system integrators, providing a unique opportunity to explore and nurture new business prospects.

Matrix unveiled its diverse array of IP Video Surveillance solutions, encompassing enterprise-level Network Video Recorders (NVRs), UL-listed Cameras, Matrix Video Management Software (VMS), and more. Our solutions are intricately designed to tackle a range of customer challenges, addressing concerns such as bandwidth optimization, storage costs, efficient multi-site office management, and proactive security measures. Matrix assures a tailored response to all organizational needs. The showcased Camera lineup featured a variety of Matrix Ruggedized, Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, offering resolutions ranging from 2MP to 8MP. These cameras proudly hold both UL Certification, confirming compliance with global safety standards, and NEMA Certification, ensuring robust protection against environmental hazards. This commitment to certification ensures the delivery of high-clarity images crucial for advanced scenario analysis.

Moreover, Matrix showcased its NVRs designed for enterprise use, functioning on a server-based architecture and featuring pre-installed Video Management Software. These NVRs provide support for redundancies and include hot-swappable hard disks (HDD/SSD) with an impressive storage capacity of up to 144 TB. This all-in-one solution underscores Matrix’s dedication to providing exceptional security solutions tailored to the diverse needs of organizations.

As the exclusive Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) specializing in the Access Control and Time-Attendance sector, Matrix proudly manages the entire development process of architectural components. From panels and door controllers to readers and software, our commitment to in-house development ensures a seamless and integrated solution. At this event, Matrix presented the COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller incorporating advanced face recognition technology. This cutting-edge device stands out for its inclusion of modern features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, offering a comprehensive approach to security and health considerations. With an advanced deep learning algorithm, a remarkable identification speed of under 0.5 seconds, and a substantial user capacity of 50,000, the COSEC ARGO FACE represents the pinnacle of security technology, addressing the evolving needs of organizations.

Enhancing the exhibition’s allure, Matrix introduced the adaptable Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, an advanced access control hub capable of overseeing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and managing 25,000 users. This versatile device plays a vital role in network architecture mode, facilitating a seamless connection between door controllers and servers. In standalone architecture mode, it autonomously operates as the central unit for controllers, functioning independently of server infrastructure. In addition to this standout offering, Matrix showcased its meticulously designed broad array of Door Controllers and Readers at the event, underscoring Matrix’s commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for Access Control and Time-Attendance. Establishing a significant presence in the Telecom industry, Matrix presented its impressive array of Telecom products at the upcoming exhibition. Showcasing our offerings were the Media Gateways, exemplified by the cutting-edge SETU VFXTH Series. Key additions to our lineup include the IP-PBXs, with a focus on the ETERNITY NENXIP50, and the Hybrid IP-PBXs, prominently featuring the ETERNITY GENX. This exhibition also highlighted the pure-IP SPARK200 and our high-end business IP phones, contributing to the comprehensive display of products. Matrix remains committed to delivering innovative and reliable solutions, solidifying our position as a major player in the Telecom sector.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Head of Marketing, Matrix Comsec

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Head of Marketing, Matrix Comsec called out the SSSA Business Expo 2024 as a strategic platform that enhanced Matrix’s insight into the Domestic and International markets. With the successful completion of his vision of forging meaningful connections with esteemed system integrators and pivotal business partners, he emphasized, “This event held significant value as it allowed us to glean insights into the dynamic shifts in market demands. Such understanding empowers Matrix to refine and customize its cutting-edge telecom and security solutions, ensuring alignment with the specific needs of the industry.”

