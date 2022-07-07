Matrix Comsec Felicitated with ELCINA DEFENNOVATION Award 2022 for Excellence in Manufacturing

- Advertisement -

Matrix, a leading manufacturer of security and telecom products, was conferred with the prestigious ELCINA DEFENNOVATION Award 2022 for Excellence in Manufacturing at the glittering Award Ceremony held in Bangalore on 7th July 2022. The award highlights Matrix’s commitment to R&D and its track record of launching innovative and cutting-edge technology products in the Defence and Strategic electronics domain.

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix said, “We are happy to win the prestigious ELCINA DEFENNOVATION Award for Excellence in Manufacturing. We thank the award committee comprising senior industry and defence experts for recognizing Matrix for its research, innovation, design and manufacturing capabilities. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical Security and telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers and world-class processes and infrastructure, Matrix is committed to designing high-performance solutions. This accreditation is a validation of our innovation and design capabilities that will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class solutions.”

Established in 1967, Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA) is the oldest and the largest association in the electronics manufacturing sector. Every year, through the DEFENNOVATION awards, ELCINA aims to recognize the outstanding companies which have made exemplary contributions in the field of Defence Electronics (R&D, Design and Manufacturing) demonstrating an innovative approach and excellence.

