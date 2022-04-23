Matrix Comsec Conferred with the Time2Leap R&D Award for Its Face Recognition Device

- Advertisement -

Matrix has bagged the Time2Leap Awards for Research & Development for designing and manufacturing its Face Recognition device at the MSME Investor, Export & Innovation Summit, organized by Summentor Pro Sales & Marketing Consultants, held on 20 April 2022, New Delhi. This award is to promote MSME and Start-up’s to scale up and showcase their key innovations to global markets for considerable impact on economic and social development of India. Matrix’s Face Recognition device is based on cutting-edge Machine Learning technology where the device learns to detect and identify a human face based on intelligent and artificial video analytics (IVA).

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix

On winning this prestigious award, Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix, said, “We are happy to win this award for “Research & Development of Matrix’s Face Recognition Device.” We thank the jury for recognizing Matrix for our technologies, products and solutions that are indigenously designed and manufactured in India. Matrix offers cutting-edge physical security and telecom solutions in more than 50 countries including many first-world technologically advanced nations. With 250+ R&D engineers, world-class infrastructure and processes, Matrix is committed to designing and manufacturing cutting-edge technology solutions for modern organizations. This award is a validation of Matrix’s innovation, design and manufacturing capabilities and will go a long way in motivating us towards building world-class technology solutions.”

FOR MORE: VISIT WEBSITE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429