Matrix Comsec Announces Participation in the Convergence 2022 to be held in New Delhi

- Advertisement -

Matrix announces its participation in the 28th Convergence 2022, organized at PragatiMaidan, New Delhi, 23–25th March’22. This event will be an opportunity to showcase all the product ranges in the domains of IP Video Surveillance, Access Control & Time-Attendance, and Telecom.

People Mobility Solutions: Managing people movement and overall security of an organization is the need of the hour. With this thought in mind, Matrix looks forward to present three of its stalwart products among others at CONVERGENCE 22:

COSEC ARGO FACE – Smart Door Controller with instant face recognition

COSEC PATH DCFX – Door Controller to meet challenging outdoor applications

COSEC ATOM RD300 – Compact Slave Reader for all the security concerns for various industrial verticals

With access architecture to support the security framework, these devices bring a boost to the overall security of any organization. Explore Enterprise-grade Security with Matrix at Convergence’22.

IP Video Surveillance: Video surveillance is just one side of the coin in making your organization safer from threats. What makes your organization immune is a smarter and proactive solution. Keeping that in mind, Matrix brings to you SATATYA range of surveillance solutions that include network cameras, network video recorders and video management software that ensures all round security.

Matrix is all set to showcase their new range of 8MP cameras. The cameras are designed for both indoor and outdoor surveillance needs. Apart from that, our range of cameras include variants in 2MP and 5MP resolution. Also, we would be exhibiting our Turret series cameras – a compact range designed for indoor surveillance requirements. Finally, we would demonstrate our range of network video recorders with seamless recording capabilities and smart investigation features. A comprehensive solution designed for complete surveillance.

Telecom: Today’s corporates rely heavily on efficient communication solutions to meet their business requirements. Matrix Comsec has best-in-class products and solutions for companies regardless of their size and structure. At the Convergence Expo, Matrix Comsec will exhibit a plethora of reliable and feature-rich solutions, the varied categories of which is highlighted as:

The SOHO Solutions: Targeting the concern of SMEs Matrix brings forth its tailored solutions to address their concerns.

ETERNITY PENX – The Highly Customizable IP-PBX Solution

ETERNITY NENX – The SOHO IP-PBX Package

VISIONPRO – The Digital PBX for Small Offices

They are equipped with significant benefits such as cost-effectiveness, basic telephony, mobility, and many more.

The Unified Communications Platforms for SARVAM UCS: Amazing features of Unified Communications facilitate connectivity on the go. Matrix platforms provide avant-garde technology to host the SARVAM server and avail its shared communication attributes. These include personalized scalability, universal network connectivity, and advanced audio/visual calling features.

The Open Server IP-PBX – ANANT UCS: It is an enterprise-grade software-based communication solution with high capabilities, durability, and efficacy. Being a single platform offering a range of calling features it improves employee productivity and empowers decision making. The highlight of ANANT UCS is its in-call redundant system.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com , 9811346846/962524342