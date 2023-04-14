Saturday, April 15, 2023
Matrix Comsec Announces GDPR Compliance for its Access Control and Time-Attendance Solution

By NCN News Network
Matrix announced that its access control and time-attendance solution has become GDPR compliant. This compliance enables Matrix to offer its customers a secure and reliable solution that adheres to the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) guidelines.

The GDPR is a comprehensive set of regulations that aim to protect the personal data and privacy of EU citizens. Matrix’s access control and time-attendance solution are designed to ensure that the data collected and processed by the system is in compliance with the GDPR guidelines. This includes features such as data encryption, data access control, framing a user consent management system, and more.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head, Matrix, states

“Matrix is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of security and privacy,” said Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head – Matrix Comsec. “By becoming GDPR compliant, we are ensuring that our access control and time-attendance solutions meet the strict requirements of the GDPR. That’s one small step for Matrix, but one giant leap towards launching Matrix products on the global stage!”

The Matrix Access Control and Time-Attendance solution is a comprehensive solution that includes solutions such as access control, time-attendance, visitor management, cafeteria management, and more. With the addition of GDPR compliance, Matrix is providing its customers with an even greater level of security and privacy protection.

