Matrix Completed its Matrix Partner Connect – Abu Dhabi Edition on 16-March-2023 Presenting its Enterprise-Grade Security and Telecom Solutions,

Matrix is a well-known player in the international Telecom and Security industries, having established itself over three decades. It offers a comprehensive range of solutions that cater to organizations of all sizes, including Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and Telecom.

Matrix’s primary focus is on customer-centric, technology-driven solutions, which it achieves by developing world-class products in India through indigenous research and development efforts. Its workforce comprises 40% of R&D professionals, and it has over 60 technologically advanced products across its four domains.

With a global network of more than 2500 partners, Matrix serves over a million users worldwide and operates exclusively through its channel partners. The company is dedicated to intensive research and development to create innovative enterprise-grade solutions on a global level. This is evidenced by its latest innovation showcase event, MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2023, which brought together partners and system integrators to explore business opportunities. Matrix’s MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT 2023 event served as a platform for the company to showcase its latest innovations in the telecom and security domains.

Matrix, along with its channel partner, ACIX, organized an international episode of MATRIX PARTNER CONNECT in Abu Dhabi to expand its business and system integrator network across the Middle East. Abu Dhabi was chosen due to its advantageous location for commercial connectivity between the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. The event took place at the Radisson BluYas Island in the United Arab Emirates.

At the Partner Connect event, Matrix exhibited its extensive range of IP Video Surveillance solutions designed to address various customer challenges, such as managing multi-site offices, reactive security, storage costs, and bandwidth utilization. Matrix’s product display included an array of certified cameras, including Turret, Dome, Bullet, and PTZ Cameras, ranging from 2MP to 8MP, providing high-clarity images for detailed scenarios. With their UL and NEMA Certifications, they confirm to global safety and environmental standards. Moreover, Matrix showcased server-based enterprise-grade NVRs that come with pre-installed Video Management Software and support redundancies and hot-swappable hard disks, providing up to 144 TB of storage capacity, making it a comprehensive solution for organizational security concerns.

Matrix takes pride in developing all architecture elements, including panels, door controllers, readers, and software, completely in-house in the domain of Access Control and Time-Attendance. At the exhibition, Matrix showcased its latest smart door controller, COSEC ARGO FACE, which features high-speed face recognition capabilities with Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion to address security and health concerns. The device’s deep learning algorithm can identify individuals in less than half a second, with a user capacity of 50,000, ensuring the safety and well-being of employees and visitors.

Additionally, Matrix’s COSEC PANEL200P, a versatile site controller that can manage up to 255 COSEC door controllers and 25,000 users, drew significant attention at the event. The controller serves as a bridge in network architecture mode, connecting door controllers to servers, while in standalone architecture mode, it functions independently as the central unit for controllers. Moreover, Matrix exhibited its broad range of door controllers and readers, demonstrating its commitment to providing comprehensive access control solutions suitable for organizations of all sizes.

Matrix is also a key player in the telecom industry and showcased its range of telecom products at the event. This included media gateways such as SIMADO GFX114G and SETU VFX404, as well as IP-PBXs and hybrid IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY NENXIP50 and ETERNITY GENX. The event also featured Matrix’s pure-IP SPARK200 and premium business IP phones. Alongside its telecom products, Matrix presented industry-specific solutions, including office-in-a-box, hospitality solutions, software-based open server PBX, and integration with 3rd party open SIP phones, demonstrating its ability to provide tailored solutions to various industries.

As the sole OEM offering a complete range of business communication products and solutions, Matrix demonstrated its leadership in the telecommunications domain. The event showcased Matrix’s commitment to delivering high-quality and customizable solutions suitable for businesses of all sizes and industries.

Mr. Kaushal Kadakia, Manager – Marketing states, “Our primary goal for Matrix Partner Connect 2023 was to expand our presence in the Middle East market, specifically in Abu Dhabi, by connecting with system integrators and leading business associates. The event presented us with an opportunity to gain insights into the market’s current needs, which we can leverage in designing telecom and security solutions that cater to businesses across the Middle East and beyond. Through this event, we aim to strengthen our market position and offer tailored solutions that align with the requirements of businesses in the region. ”

