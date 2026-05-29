Matrix CEO & MD Ganesh Jivani Featured In Electronics For You, Reflecting Matrix’s Engineering-Led Vision And Commitment To Innovation

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Electronics For You (EFY), one of India’s leading electronics and technology publications, has featured the journey of Ganesh Jivani, CEO & Managing Director of Matrix Comsec, highlighting the evolution of Matrix from its early beginnings into a globally recognised technology enterprise.

The feature reflects on the journey of building technology products from India with limited resources, strong engineering focus, and long-term commitment towards innovation and self-reliance. What began with telecom solutions over three decades ago gradually expanded into Access Control, Time-Attendance, Video Surveillance, and enterprise security solutions serving customers across India and international markets.

Over the years, Matrix has remained deeply focused on indigenous product development, in-house R&D, manufacturing excellence, and consistent innovation. The company’s engineering-led approach and long-term commitment towards technology excellence have also been recognised through multiple industry honours, including recent entrepreneurial recognition at the ET industry platform, acknowledgements from CII, and product design recognitions received across different phases of the company’s journey.

More importantly, the journey reflects the collective efforts of employees, partners, customers, and early contributors who believed in the organisation through different phases of growth and helped shape Matrix into what it is today.

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, CEO & Managing Director of Matrix Comsec

Commenting on the feature, Mr. Ganesh Jivani, CEO & Managing Director of Matrix Comsec said, “This journey has been shaped by many people who believed in the organisation long before outcomes became visible. Recognition like this is meaningful because it offers an opportunity to reflect not only on how far we have come, but also on the responsibility of continuing to build technology products from India with strong engineering values, long-term thinking, and global relevance.”

As Matrix continues to expand its technology and manufacturing capabilities, the company remains committed to designing and delivering reliable, world-class telecom and security solutions from India for global markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Matrix Comsec

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