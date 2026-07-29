Matrix and Yotta Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Cloud Video Surveillance for Modern Enterprises

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Matrix Comsec, announced a technology partnership with Yotta Data Services, integrating its SATATYA IP Video Surveillance portfolio with Yotta’s Drishticam AI Powered Cloud Native Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). The integration enables organizations to transform conventional video surveillance into a centralized, cloud-managed, AI-powered security ecosystem that simplifies operations across distributed enterprise environments.

As organizations continue expanding across multiple locations, security teams are increasingly looking beyond traditional on-premise surveillance systems toward cloud-native platforms that offer centralized visibility, remote accessibility, intelligent automation, and greater operational flexibility. The Matrix–Yotta integration brings together Matrix’s enterprise-grade IP cameras and Drishticam’s cloud-native Intelligent Video Management Platform (VMS) to deliver a comprehensive, future-ready, indigenous sovereign surveillance solution. By combining trusted hardware with an intelligent cloud platform, this partnership empowers enterprises and government organizations to modernize their surveillance infrastructure, streamline security operations, and accelerate their digital transformation through a secure, scalable, and AI-driven video management ecosystem.

Built on ONVIF standards, Matrix SATATYA IP Cameras seamlessly integrate with the Yotta Drishticam Cloud AI-Powered Intelligent Video Management Platform, allowing organizations to securely stream video to the cloud while managing geographically dispersed sites through a unified interface. The integrated solution delivers centralized device management, AI-powered video analytics, encrypted cloud recording, real-time event monitoring, and secure remote access—helping organizations respond faster to incidents while improving operational efficiency.

Key capabilities of the integrated solution include:

Simplified Deployment: Automatic discovery and onboarding of Matrix IP Cameras using ONVIF standards for faster implementation.

Automatic discovery and onboarding of Matrix IP Cameras using ONVIF standards for faster implementation. Centralized Cloud Management: Unified device registration, health monitoring, lifecycle management, and configuration across multiple locations.

Unified device registration, health monitoring, lifecycle management, and configuration across multiple locations. AI-Powered Video Intelligence: Advanced analytics including intrusion detection, human and vehicle classification, loitering, line crossing, crowd density, object left/removed detection, fire and smoke detection, PPE compliance, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), etc.

Advanced analytics including intrusion detection, human and vehicle classification, loitering, line crossing, crowd density, object left/removed detection, fire and smoke detection, PPE compliance, and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), etc. Intelligent Event Management: Correlates AI-generated events with live video, recordings, snapshots, and alerts for faster investigation and incident response.

Correlates AI-generated events with live video, recordings, snapshots, and alerts for faster investigation and incident response. Secure Cloud Operations: Encrypted cloud recording with configurable retention policies, remote access to live and recorded video, and intelligent real-time notifications across multiple communication channels.

The solution is designed for organizations operating across distributed environments—including corporate campuses, manufacturing facilities, logistics and warehousing, commercial buildings, retail chains, healthcare institutions, educational campuses, critical infrastructure, and smart city projects—where centralized security operations and scalable cloud infrastructure are becoming increasingly important.

Mr. Tarun Sharma, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Matrix Comsec

“Enterprise security is rapidly evolving from hardware-centric deployments to intelligent, cloud-managed ecosystems. Organizations today need surveillance solutions that are scalable, easy to manage, and capable of delivering actionable intelligence across geographically distributed operations. Through our integration with Yotta Drishticam, we are combining Matrix’s enterprise-grade surveillance technology with cloud-native video management and AI-driven intelligence to help customers build more connected, efficient, and future-ready security operations.” Mr. Tarun Sharma, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Matrix Comsec.

Mr. Sashishekar Panda – Executive Vice President, Business Head, Cloud and Media Services, Yotta Data Services

“At Yotta, our vision is to make enterprise video surveillance more intelligent, accessible, and scalable through cloud innovation. Matrix’s proven enterprise-grade IP surveillance camera portfolio complements Yotta Drishticam’s cloud-native architecture, enabling organizations to deploy secure, AI-powered surveillance solutions that improve operational visibility while simplifying infrastructure management.” Mr. Sashishekar Panda – Executive Vice President, Business Head, Cloud and Media Services, Yotta Data Services.

The partnership reflects the growing industry shift toward open, interoperable, and transformational AI-driven security ecosystems, where enterprise-grade devices, cloud-native platforms, and intelligent analytics work together to deliver greater scalability, operational visibility, and faster decision-making. By combining trusted surveillance hardware with advanced cloud capabilities, Matrix and Yotta are enabling organizations to confidently accelerate their transition toward modern, cloud-enabled security.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Matrix Comsec

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