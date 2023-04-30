Matrix and Space Office Systems Redefine the Security and Telecom Landscape at Matrix Partner Connect, Mumbai

- Advertisement - -

Matrix, in collaboration with its channel partner Space Office Systems Private Limited, successfully showcased its comprehensive line of security and telecom products at Matrix Partner Connect, held on 28th April 2023 at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The event drew a large number of system integrators and business prospects who were given a first-hand look at Matrix’s comprehensive line of products in Telecom, IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance solutions.

In line with its mission to create innovative solutions, Matrix exhibited its latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions that addressed common customer challenges such as high bandwidth utilization, storage costs, managing multi-site offices, and proactive security.

Matrix also showcased its unique position as the only OEM that develops all the components of Access Control and Time-Attendance architecture in-house. Attendees were introduced to COSEC ARGO FACE, a smart door controller with high-speed face recognition capabilities. This device can identify individuals in less than 0.5 seconds and can store up to 50,000 user profiles, offering robust security solutions to organizations

In the domain of Telecom, Matrix displayed its line of media gateways, IP-PBXs like ETERNITY NENXIP50, and hybrid IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY GENX. The company’s premium IP phones and desk phones added to the range of products being displayed at the event.

Mr. Ganesh Jivani, Chief Executive of Matrix

Ganesh Jivani, CEO of Matrix Comsec, commented on the success of the event, saying, “Matrix Partner Connect successfully united system integrators and business prospects under the same roof. We established new partnerships and expanded our network. The positive response from attendees was overwhelming, and we are excited to continue building on the success of this event in the future.”

