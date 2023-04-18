Matrix alongside its Partner, Space Office Systems, is all set to Showcase its Security and Telecom Products at Matrix Partner Connect, to be Held in Mumbai on 28th April 2023

- Advertisement - -

Having been in the industry for 30 years, Matrix has gained recognition in the global telecom and security sectors. With its comprehensive line of products for Telecom, Video Surveillance, Access Control, and Time-Attendance, Matrix caters to organizations of all sizes, providing complete communication and security solutions.

Matrix places a strong emphasis on developing customer-centric technology solutions, which are created using top-of-the-line products that are researched, designed, and developed in-house in India. Nearly 40% of Matrix’s employees are dedicated to research and development, and the company has a diverse range of over 60 advanced products that span its four domains. Matrix’s global presence is supported by a network of more than 2,500 partners, who cater to over a million users worldwide. The company’s sales strategy is focused on its channel partners.

Matrix’s cutting-edge research has led to the development of innovative enterprise solutions on a national and international level. One way in which the company showcases its latest offerings in the telecom and security sector is through its ideation event, Matrix Partner Connect. With Partner Connect, Matrix looks forward to converging partners and system integrators for furthering business possibilities.

In the upcoming edition of Partner Connect, Matrix has joined hands with its channel partner, Space Office Systems Private Limited. Happening on 28th April 2023, at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, in this event, Matrix will be showcasing its wide range of enterprise-grade solutions in the security and telecom domain.

Matrix’s latest range of IP Video Surveillance solutions will be exhibited at the event. These solutions are designed to address common challenges faced by customers, such as high bandwidth utilization, storage costs, managing multi-site offices, and proactive security. The showcased products will include enterprise-grade NVRs and UL-listed cameras. From 2MP to 8MP, Matrix offers a wide range of Dome, Bullet, Turret, and PTZ cameras. They come with UL and NEMA certifications, ensuring safety and protection against environmental hazards. Moreover, the company will showcase Server-based Enterprise grade NVRs that support redundancies and hot-swappable HDD/SSD, providing an enormous storage capacity of up to 144 TB with up to 256 channels. This comprehensive solution covers all security needs of large organizations.

Matrix asserts its unique position as the only OEM that develops all the components of Access Control and Time-Attendance architecture in-house. At the upcoming event, the company will showcase COSEC ARGO FACE, a smart door controller with high-speed face recognition capabilities. Using its advanced deep learning algorithm, this device can identify individuals in less than 0.5 seconds and can store up to 50,000 user profiles. This high-end technology offers robust security solutions to organizations.

In the domain of Telecommunications, Matrix is the sole OEM that puts forward all the business communication products and solutions. At the event, Matrix will be showcasing its line of Media Gateways, IP-PBXs like ETERNITY NENXIP50, and Hybrid IP-PBXs such as ETERNITY GENX. Matrix’s premium IP Phones and desk phones will add to the range of products being displayed at the event.

Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Manager at Matrix Comsec commented, “Matrix Partner Connect aims to unite System Integrators and Business prospects under the same roof. With Matrix Partner Connect, we aim to establish new partnerships and expand our network.”

