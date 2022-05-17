Matrix Access Control Solutions Help You Secure Your Premises

- Advertisement -

Security breaches have fueled many worries in the minds of businesses. With the exposure to the digital age, the high risk to physical as well as IP assets of all sizes of organizations needs to be addressed. Proper control measures need to be put in place to manage the people’s movement with corresponding Access rules.

Managing your security worries has become easy with Matrix Access Control Solutions. Matrix COSEC provides a comprehensive and flexible Access Control software solution that has been specifically designed to meet the access control needs of any organization, irrespective of its size, layout, location, and timings.

Designed by keeping in mind future upscaling and connectivity to newer technologies, Matrix solves all your security concerns in a snap. With unique security features to secure your assets, you can focus more on expanding your business empire.

Key Features:

Compartmentalizing access based on User, Zone, and Time

Easy Upscaling to match your outreaching business

Special control features to prevent breach possibility

Instant notification in case of any breach event or violations

Easy integration of Fire Alarm system

Latest networking technologies for easy connectivity such as IP, PoE, PoE+

