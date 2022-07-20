Matrix 5MP PTZ Series IP Camera

Powerful Cameras with Pan Tilt and Zoom for 360° Coverage

Matrix PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) cameras are designed such that their parts can be maneuvered to move from left to right, tilted up and down, and zoomed in and out of the location for 360° surveillance. They are a preferred choice for remotely guarding large locations like office sites, parking lots, public spaces and many more. Matrix 5MP PTZ cameras comply with various quality standards like FCC, BIS, IP66, and IK10.

The True WDR technology captures high quality images in varying lighting conditions. Storage of high resolution images will increase the storage costs, Matrix PTZ cameras come with H.265 compression technology to reduce storage costs. The camera can be programmed to move to a preset position. Using smart video analytics, the camera can be used to deliver proactive security and prevent mishaps.

Intelligent Video Analytics (IVA) like motion detection, intrusion detection, tripwire and many more features give real-time updates for a proactive response to events.

Key Features:

Superior image quality, Day or Night with 42x Optical Zoom

Revolutionary Night vision performance with IR Range up to 300m

Triple Stream Support

Leading Edge H.265 Compression for Video Streaming

Reliable Operation using 256GB SD Card support for On-device storage

1/ 2.8” CMOS Sensor

For high-quality images

Support of 28 configurable privacy masks (24 mask areas and 4 mosaic areas)

IP66, BIS, IK10, FCC and ONVIF compliant

