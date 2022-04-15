Matrix 2MP Pan-Tilt-Zoom Camera with 33x Optical Zoom

- Advertisement -

The scope of surveillance has moved beyond its traditional purpose. Surveillance is no longer just about managing the threat; it is about increasing productivity, managing connected spaces and deriving insights from the business. Simultaneously, the cost of surveillance is increasing day by day.

Not just organizations but also public authorities are in need for surveillance devices to control public spaces that are heavily crowded. To solve these surveillance backdrops, Matrix offers its Pan-Tilt- and Zoom camera that has been designed for 360° surveillance.

The cameras are a blend of performance and sturdy design. Powered using back-illuminated Sony STARVIS series sensors, the cameras offer superior image quality in low-light conditions. Apart from this, image enhancing technologies make sure the image clarity is constant in varying light conditions. Also, the cameras offer infrared sensors that provide night vision up to 200 metres.

Next, the 360° Pan Range make sure that you can monitor large areas easily without the need for additional cameras. Again, offering optical zoom up to 33 times you can zoom into details with a single click. Finally, offering a sturdy built, the cameras can withstand external impacts (IK10 Certified). Likewise, they can withstand harsh weather conditions (IP67 – Ingress Protection)

KEY FEATURES:

33x Optical Zoom and 16x Digital Zoom

1920 x 1080 Resolution

True WDR (140dB)

H.265 Video Compression Technology

256GB Edge Storage

8 Automatic Scans

500 Presets

Intelligent Video Analytics

