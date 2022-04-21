Mastek FY22 Revenue at Rs 2,184 crores; up by 26.8% Y-o-Y

- Advertisement -

Mastek announced its financial results for the Fourth quarter and Full year of FY22 ended on 31st March 2022.

Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek

Commenting on the FY22 results, Hiral Chandrana, Global Chief Executive Officer, Mastek, said: “Mastek’s ability to execute business process transformation services and our differentiation in Oracle Cloud has helped us win some large deals and grow accounts during the year. We are witnessing strong demand acceleration as reflected in our record 12 months order backlog of US$ 193.8 mn as of March 2022.”

Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek,

Arun Agarwal, Global Chief Financial Officer, Mastek, said: “We are happy with our overall fiscal year 2022 performance, including revenue growth, margins, profitability and robust order backlog. Q4FY22 was another quarter of consistent financial performance with revenue growth of 5.4% sequentially.”

The Company added 49 new clients in Q4FY22. Total active clients during Q4FY22 was 450 as compared to 421 in Q3FY22. 12 months order backlog was Rs 1,469.1 crores ($193.8mn) as on 31st March, 2022 as compared to Rs 1,271.3 crores ($171.0 mn) in Q3FY22, reflecting a growth of 15.6% in rupee terms and 15.5% in constant currency terms on Q‑o‑Q basis and Rs 1,130.4 crore ($154.6 mn) in Q4FY21, reflecting a growth of 30.0% in rupee terms and 29.5% in constant currency terms on Y-o-Y basis.As on 31st March, 2022, the company had a total of 4,977 employees, of which 3,682 employees were based offshore in India while the rest were at various onsite locations. Employee count at the end of 31st December, 2021 was 4,785.The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 12/- per share during the quarter ended March 2022.

Three-year multi-million deal with a ministerial department of the UK government, for delivering UK’s New Plan for Immigration in the Asylum and Refugee management context and delivering transformative initiatives to Asylum business operations. Won a large deal in Oracle Cloud in Healthcare sector. Mastek will help the UK’s leading provider of business support services to NHS to migrate from Oracle EBS to Oracle Cloud. Mastek will modernize customer’s e-commerce platform and adjacent systems for enabling better interaction, service capability and transactions with its distributors & channel partners.

