Mass Software Solutions Launches ‘TuteLMS’ to Aid SMEs in Meeting Modern-Day Demands

Mass Software Solutions Private Limited, a leading IT solutions company in India, announces the launch of its new e-learning product ‘TuteLMS’. The state-of-the-art content creation and e-learning management application directly supports innovative organizations looking to prepare their workforce for today’s needs.

Acting on the vision to empower digital transformation and drive growth for new-age businesses, Mass Software Solutions’ latest offering is focused on the demands of small and medium-sized enterprises seeking robust solutions to overcome the ever-changing market situations.

Mr. Bhaskar Ganguli, Director, Marketing and Sales, Mass Software Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Mr. Bhaskar Ganguli, Director, Marketing and Sales, Mass Software Solutions Pvt Ltd., said, “We at MSSPL have always valued our customer-first approach. Our products and services are designed with special attention to the emerging needs of modern businesses looking to undergo digital transformation. And, our latest product is no different. We have made the system intuitive while facilitating experiential learning. When companies are consistently looking to evolve and innovate, ‘TuteLMS’, with its customizable e-learning platform and an in-built content authoring tool, allows SMEs to create and manage tailored courses for their employees.”

Unlike other learning management systems available in the market, ‘TuteLMS’ offers a unique one-time license fee, further lowering the cost of ownership in the long run for organizations. MSSPL’s latest product can be customized for customers with niche requirements. Apart from that, regular system and security updates keep it relevant and up-to-date. It can also be connected to existing systems to provide transparent integrations to other software systems in a company.

Hosted on AWS, MSSPL plans to add and extend more features on ‘TuteLMS’ over time to make the product more powerful and efficient in aiding organizations on their digital transformation journey. After rigorous beta testing with several firms, the product has already been deployed by OBR University, the training arm of Operation BBQ Relief, a leading Disaster relief organization in the USA.

