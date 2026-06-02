Marvell CEO Matt Murphy Highlights Solutions to the AI Connectivity Bottleneck at COMPUTEX 2026

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At COMPUTEX 2026, Mr. Matt Murphy, Chairman and CEO of Marvell Technology, delivered a compelling keynote focused on one of the most critical challenges facing the AI industry today—connectivity. Speaking to a global audience of technology leaders and innovators, Murphy emphasized that the future growth of artificial intelligence will depend not only on advances in computing power but also on the ability to move vast amounts of data efficiently across AI infrastructure.

During his keynote, titled “Solving the Connectivity Bottleneck in AI Infrastructure,” Murphy outlined the evolution of AI infrastructure through three major phases: compute performance, memory bandwidth, and now connectivity. As AI workloads become increasingly complex and agentic AI gains momentum, he noted that data movement has emerged as a significant bottleneck in scaling next-generation AI systems.

A major announcement from Marvell was the availability of the industry’s first 102.4Tbps switch, purpose-built for AI and cloud data center environments. The new solution is designed to address growing networking demands and support the massive scale required by modern AI applications.

Highlighting a key industry challenge, Murphy discussed the concept of the “Copper Wall,” referring to the physical limitations of copper-based data transmission at ultra-high speeds within data centers. He explained that optical technologies are becoming essential to overcome these limitations and will play a central role in the future of AI infrastructure.

Mr. Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA

The keynote also featured special appearances by Mr. Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, who joined Murphy to discuss the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem and infrastructure requirements, and Dr Tien Wu, CEO of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), who shared insights on semiconductor innovation and advanced packaging technologies.

Murphy further highlighted the growing importance of Co-Packaged Optics (CPO), describing it as the next major innovation in networking technology. With optical networking increasingly moving inside server racks, he believes future AI data centers will rely heavily on integrated photonics and optical connectivity to deliver higher performance and efficiency.

He also stressed that strong ecosystem partnerships will be essential for building the next generation of AI infrastructure, enabling collaboration across semiconductor, networking, cloud, and systems providers.

Looking ahead, Murphy shared Marvell’s vision of a “data center without distance,” where compute, memory, networking, and photonics operate seamlessly as a unified system. He noted that this transformation is expected to drive significant growth opportunities for the company’s data center business.

Key Takeaway

The keynote underscored a crucial industry shift: while advanced processors remain important, the next phase of AI innovation will be equally dependent on high-speed networking and optical connectivity. As AI models continue to grow in scale and complexity, the future of AI infrastructure will be powered by intelligent networks, advanced photonics, and seamless data movement across the entire ecosystem.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Marvell

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