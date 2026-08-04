MARG ERP Signs Suniel Shetty as Brand Ambassador; Reinforces Its Leadership in Inventory & Accounting Software

- Advertisement -





MARG ERP Limited, one of India’s leading Inventory & Accounting Software companies, announced renowned actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Suniel Shetty as its Brand Ambassador. The association marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey as it continues to strengthen its leadership in Inventory & Accounting Software while accelerating innovation through Artificial Intelligence, intelligent automation and digital technologies.

Known not only for his successful film career but also for his entrepreneurial achievements, discipline and integrity, Suniel Shetty reflects the values that have guided MARG ERP for more than three decades. His association reinforces the company’s commitment to trust, long-term relationships and empowering Indian businesses through technology.

Founded in 1992 by Mr. Thakur Anup Singh, Mr. Mahender Singh, and Mr. Sudhir Singh, MARG ERP has spent the last 33 years helping Indian businesses simplify their operations through technology. Today, the company serves more than 10 lakh businesses across India through a nationwide network of 850+ branches, business associates, implementation partners and customer support centres.

MARG ERP has established itself as one of India’s most trusted software companies for retailers, distributors and manufacturers across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, readymade garments, automobile, jewellery, and other inventory-driven industries.

The company has built one of India’s largest ERP ecosystems for the pharmaceutical industry with a strong presence across pharmaceutical retailers, distributors and manufacturers. It has also earned the trust of businesses across FMCG and several other organised inventory-based industries.

Today, MARG ERP delivers a comprehensive software platform that enables businesses to efficiently manage Accounting, Inventory, GST Compliance, Sales, Purchases, Distribution, Manufacturing and complete business operations from a single integrated solution.

With deep expertise in the Pharmaceutical and FMCG sectors, the company also offers Business Intelligence, Digital Payments, Digital Data Entry, Banking Integration, Mobile Applications, Cloud Solutions and AI-powered automation, helping businesses improve productivity, accuracy, and profitability.

Beyond its core software, MARG ERP is building a connected digital ecosystem through innovative initiatives such as Pass Ki Dukaan, ERP-to-ERP Ordering, Healthcare Golden Master and AI-powered automation, digitally connecting manufacturers, distributors, retailers and healthcare providers to create a smarter and more efficient business ecosystem.

To support its long-term growth strategy, MARG ERP has entered into a strategic partnership with Jashvik Capital, a SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF). The partnership will accelerate investments in Artificial Intelligence, product innovation, digital infrastructure and nationwide expansion, enabling the company to deliver the next generation of software solutions for Indian businesses.

Mr. Thakur Anup Singh, Founder & CMD, MARG ERP Limited

Mr. Thakur Anup Singh, Founder & CMD, MARG ERP Limited said, “For the past 33 years, MARG ERP has been committed to helping Indian businesses grow through technology. As we enter our next phase of innovation, we are delighted to welcome Suniel Shetty to the MARG family. His values of trust, discipline and entrepreneurship perfectly reflect our vision for the future.”

Mr. Naresh Patwari, Founder & Managing Partner, Jashvik Capital

Mr. Naresh Patwari, Founder & Managing Partner, Jashvik Capital said, “MARG ERP has built a remarkable business with a clear long-term vision and deep customer trust. We are proud to partner with the company as it accelerates innovation and are delighted to see Suniel Shetty join this exciting journey.”

Mr. Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador, MARG ERP said, “I am proud to be associated with MARG ERP. For over three decades, the company has empowered millions of businesses through technology, and I look forward to supporting its vision of helping Indian entrepreneurs grow with confidence.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MARG ERP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 136