MapleCloud Technologies and DevRay Lead India’s Cybersecurity Revolution with Innovation, Integration, and Partner-Driven Growth

MapleCloud Technologies and DevRay IT Solutions Private Limited are pioneering companies in the field of cybersecurity and IT solutions, driven by innovation and commitment to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge technology MapleCloud Technologies.

During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Yogendra Rajput, Managing Director, MapleCloud Technologies and DevRay IT Solutions Private Limited shares insights on India’s cybersecurity growth, innovation, and partner ecosystem.

Please tell us about the inception of MapleCloud Technologies and your journey so far.

I started this journey in 2014 by establishing a cybersecurity-focused company to address the growing need for digital protection in India. By 2018, we began developing our own cybersecurity products. Over the years, we’ve witnessed exponential growth in the sector and increasing awareness about protecting national infrastructure. Our aim has always been to offer indigenous, reliable, and scalable solutions that align with the Make in India initiative.

How do you view the growth of the cybersecurity landscape in India?

Cybersecurity is expanding rapidly, especially with rising threats to government and enterprise infrastructures. The Indian government is also prioritizing this domain, and initiatives like Make in India have opened up new avenues for homegrown tech providers. We’re proud that our products are gaining preference over global giants like Cisco and Fortinet due to our localized innovation, trust, and robust solutions.

Can you elaborate on the two companies – MapleCloud and DevRay – and how they complement each other?

DevRay IT Solutions focuses on the hardware segment, whereas MapleCloud Technologies specializes in software solutions. Together, we offer a unified platform for partners and customers—a one-stop-shop model where they don’t need to approach multiple OEMs. This integration enhances confidence and streamlines deployment for end users.

What does your product portfolio look like?

We offer over 50 products. On the hardware side, we have next-generation firewalls, network switches, SD-WAN, and more. Our software stack includes NMS, multi-factor authentication, SIEM, backup solutions, email gateways, dark web monitoring, and a Threat Intelligence Platform. Additionally, we provide business automation tools such as document, learning, inventory, and asset management systems. This complete tech stack meets the diverse IT needs of modern businesses.

How are you innovating in the evolving OT security space?

We’re actively developing products in the OT security domain—a critical area with limited players. We’re customizing solutions for partners in this field and see great potential, especially in industrial sectors where OT and IT need secure integration.

Tell us about your partner ecosystem and how you are expanding it.

We have a strong partner network led by Iris as our national distributor, leveraging their vast ecosystem of over 5000 partners across India. Our collaboration with Iris helps us scale operations efficiently. We also provide training and resources to our partners to ensure smooth implementation and support at the ground level.

What message would you like to share with potential partners?

I invite partners to join hands with us. We are committed to delivering outstanding products backed by reliable support. Our vision is not just to grow ourselves but to ensure our partners grow with us. Together, we can strengthen India’s cybersecurity posture and build a future-ready digital ecosystem.

