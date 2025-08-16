MapleCloud Showcases Make-in-India Cyber Security Solutions at INNOPROM 2025, Russia

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

MapleCloud Technologies (MCT), a rising force in India’s indigenous cyber security landscape, made a powerful impact at INNOPROM 2025, the premier international industrial exhibition held in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

Invited by the Sbre Bank, MCT was one of only three Indian companies selected to represent the country on this prestigious global platform.

Held annually, INNOPROM serves as a gateway for cross-border industrial collaboration and innovation. This year’s edition witnessed participation from strategic partner countries and enterprises from Saudi Arabia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, with India gaining increased relevance amid shifting global supply chains.

MCT exhibited its flagship Make-in-India network security solutions, which received overwhelming interest from foreign entrepreneurs, distributors, and IT companies – particularly in Russia and the Eurasian region.

Mr. Yogendra Rajput, Founder & Managing Director of MapleCloud Technologies

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yogendra Rajput, Founder & Managing Director of MapleCloud Technologies stated, “Our cyber security offerings generated strong curiosity and confidence among global buyers, especially as they seek trustworthy alternatives to Chinese products. Russia and other partner countries appreciated our reliable, indigenous technology stack, built ground-up in India.”

The Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also visited the expo, which emphasized industrial diversification, tech localization, and import substitution – key tenets of the Vision 2030 strategy of

many participating nations.

Strategic Advantage: India as a Trusted Digital Partner

With western tech firms restricted due to sanctions and Chinese dominance facing increasing scrutiny, Russian authorities led by institutions like Sbre Bank are actively exploring Indian alternatives. Notably, Sbre Bank, which holds significant Indian Rupee reserves, is mandated to collaborate with Indian firms under a bilateral financial framework that promotes non-dollar BRICS currency-based trade.

“This gives Indian companies like ours a unique edge,” said Rajput. “We are actively engaging with local Russian partners for distribution, integration, and even OEM-level collaboration.”

The Managing Director of Sbre Bank Mr. Ivan Baranov and Mr. Andrei Sapozhnikov– Executive Director met with MCT Team during a media briefing, where the bank expressed its trust in Indian companies for fostering stronger partnerships.

MCT is also in talks with a Russian enterprise to co-develop virtualization-based operating systems,

a step toward enhancing digital sovereignty for both nations

Mr. Saurav Rathor, a key technical member of the MCT team added, “Heavy engineering firms, AI/ML-based automation companies, and even aviation sector participants showed serious interest in MapleCloud’s products. We also received queries for possible exports to Africa and other regions.”

Despite strong international interest, Mr. Rajput expressed concern over the lack of timely support from Indian ministries. “We have reached out to the Ministry of Commerce and MeitY for facilitation and backing, particularly for tapping emerging markets like Africa. With institutional support, Indian cyber security companies can truly thrive globally.”

MapleCloud expects its first export order from Russia this quarterand is targeting a conservative Rs 200 crore in international revenue over the next two years, with a sharp focus on Eurasia.

“This is just the beginning,” said Rajput. “MapleCloud is committed to delivering trusted, world-class digital defense solutions that reflect India’s technological prowess and strategic goodwill.”

MapleCloud, recognized for its homegrown innovations and exceptional client loyalty with over

99% retention, boasts a team of 100+ professionals catering to more than 500 enterprise clients.

The company has recently signed a pan-India distribution agreement with Iris Global Services — widely regarded as India’s Most Trusted National Distributor to broaden its market presence and strengthen partner engagement both across India and in global markets.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MapleCloud

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 158