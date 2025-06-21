MapleCloud PartnerSphere 2025 by MapleCloud Technologies & DevRay Successfully Fosters Collaboration, Tech Synergy & Shared Success in New Delhi

- Advertisement -

MapleCloud Technologies, in collaboration with DevRay, successfully hosted its partner engagement event — MapleCloud PartnerSphere 2025 — at The Suryaa, New Delhi. Themed “Building Bond, Driving Growth”, the evening brought together a dynamic community of industry leaders, technology partners, and business innovators under one roof.

Mr. Satish Bhardwaj, Sales Manager – North, Iris Global Services

Iris Global Services, our trusted National Distributor, plays a vital role in expanding our technological footprint. At MapleCloud PartnerSphere 2025, Mr. Satish Bhardwaj, Sales Manager – North, Iris Global Services delivered an impactful speech. This strategic alliance amplifies access to advanced hardware and software solutions, ensuring robust security and innovation for businesses nationwide.

Highlights of the Evening:

Strategic Networking – A powerful platform for partners to connect, exchange ideas, and explore future collaborations.

Technology Showcase – Discussions on innovation, digital transformation, and emerging trends in the cloud ecosystem.

Recognition & Celebration – Commendations were given to partners for their continued trust and outstanding contributions.

Memorable Experiences – A carefully curated evening filled with engaging interactions, delightful surprises, and meaningful moments.

Mr. Yogendra Rajput, Managing Director, MapleCloud Technologies & DevRay IT Solutions Private Limited

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yogendra Rajput, Managing Director, MapleCloud Technologies & DevRay IT Solutions Private Limited shared“At MapleCloud Technologies, we are committed to empowering partners with innovative ‘Make in India’ cybersecurity and network solutions. Our integrated hardware and software ecosystem ensures unmatched reliability and ease for customers. We invite partners to join us on this growth journey—backed by strong support, robust products, and a vision to build a secure digital future together.”

MapleCloud Technologies is a proud “Make in India” OEM, dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing advanced cybersecurity and network management solutions within the country. With a strong commitment to innovation and digital security, MapleCloud delivers a comprehensive suite of products tailored for modern enterprises.

Their cybersecurity portfolio includes EventShield, a powerful SIEM platform for real-time threat detection and analysis, MCT Authenticator for multi-factor authentication, and AccessWatch (NAC) to enforce network access control policies. DevGate, their next-generation firewall, ensures robust protection against unauthorized access, while MapleEye provides a sophisticated Threat Intelligence Platform. MapleCloud also offers services for Brand Protection, Vulnerability Assessment, and Social Media Monitoring, safeguarding digital presence from threats and counterfeiting.

In the realm of network management, MapleCloud’s MCTNMS helps monitor and manage network performance, while DevRayWAN optimizes traffic with a smart SD-WAN approach. Their Network Switches meet both core and industrial-grade infrastructure needs. Additional tools like MapleLogs offer detailed log management and analysis.

Complementary solutions include MapleDoc for document management, MCT-RIM for remote infrastructure management, MailBridges as an email gateway, and MCT-NCMS for streamlined network configuration management—ensuring a unified, secure, and scalable IT ecosystem for businesses across sectors.

With a clear focus on Strengthening Network and Sharing Success, the event was a vibrant confluence of strategy, celebration, and shared aspirations. From insightful conversations to collaborative networking, PartnerSphere 2025 stood as a testament to MapleCloud’s commitment to empowering its ecosystem of partners.

The success of the event marks another milestone in MapleCloud’s journey of building long-term relationships and driving value through collaborative synergy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Maple Cloud

