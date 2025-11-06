Manoj Gupta – Visionary Entrepreneur Driving India’s IT & Security Technology Revolution

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Mr. Manoj Gupta, the Managing Director of Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd., is a trailblazer in India’s IT distribution and technology solutions landscape. With over three decades of experience, he has been instrumental in shaping Fortune Marketing into one of the country’s most trusted and diversified technology distribution houses.

Since founding the company in 1994, Manoj Gupta’s visionary leadership has guided Fortune Marketing’s transformation from a single-brand distributor to a powerhouse representing global technology leaders such as HP, Acer, Tenda, Tiandy, Secureye, ZOOOK, PNY, McAfee, Norton, Targus, and Lenovo. His deep industry insight and strategic foresight have enabled the company to maintain long-standing partnerships with some of the world’s most respected brands.

In 2023, under his stewardship, Fortune Marketing achieved a major milestone with the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Noida, dedicated to IT peripherals, surveillance equipment (IP CCTV cameras, NVR/DVR systems), networking, and telecom solutions including Wi-Fi and 4G routers, access points, PoE switches, and data cards. This initiative, supported by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme received in 2021, aligns with the Government of India’s Make in India vision, reinforcing the company’s role as both a distributor and a domestic manufacturer of cutting-edge technology solutions.

Innovation and diversification have been cornerstones of Manoj Gupta’s journey. He launched Secureye, a leading brand in security and surveillance technology, offering advanced CCTV, biometric, and fibre networking solutions. To make quality technology accessible, he introduced Enter, Fortune’s in-house IT peripherals brand known for its reliability and affordability. Expanding further into lifestyle technology, he brought ZOOOK, a premium brand offering audio, lifestyle electronics, and smart home solutions, to the Indian market—cementing Fortune Marketing’s position across multiple consumer segments.

Known for his hands-on leadership style, Manoj fosters a culture of collaboration, innovation, and customer-centricity within the organization. His focus on ethical business practices, transparent partnerships, and long-term relationships has been fundamental to Fortune Marketing’s sustained growth and pan-India reach.

Under his guidance, the company continues to diversify into networking, telecom, and consumer electronics, while exploring global expansion opportunities. Manoj Gupta’s strategic vision is not only to scale operations but also to strengthen India’s position as a global technology hub.

Beyond business, Manoj Gupta is committed to social responsibility, actively supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and community welfare. His belief in inclusive growth reflects in Fortune Marketing’s CSR programs that aim to uplift underprivileged sections of society.

A visionary in every sense, Manoj Gupta’s leadership has transformed Fortune Marketing Pvt. Ltd. into a dynamic force in India’s IT and security technology ecosystem. His continued pursuit of innovation, quality, and self-reliance stands as an inspiration for India’s growing technology and manufacturing sector.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Fortune

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 138