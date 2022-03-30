- Advertisement -

Manli Technology Group Limited is proud to announce the Manli GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti Gallardo. It’s powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

Building upon RTX, the world’s fastest GPU will feature new 2nd generation Ray Tracing Cores, 3rd generation Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors. The RT and Tensor Cores both have double the throughput as before. Clock speed has been boosted to 1875 MHz There are 10,752 CUDA cores onboard powering the RTX TM 3090 Ti. It also has 24GB of memory, and GDDR6X memory speeds of up to 21Gbps.

The triple fan front plate features brushed gray and clean lines. The Manli GeForce RTX TM 3090 Ti Gallardo also has RGB lights that cycle through seven colors which can switch on or off upon your preference. The aluminum back plate lends structural rigidity to the 3-slot GPU. Seven copper composite heat pipes and segmented heat sink design help to effectively dissipate heat.

