Mandiant Unveils Google Cloud Cybersecurity Forecast 2024

Mandiant has launched its annual Google Cloud Cybersecurity Forecast 2024 where security leaders and experts have collaborated to examine this year’s threat data and trends to forecast the cybersecurity landscape of 2024. The report aims to equip the cybersecurity industry with the knowledge and strategies to combat cybercrime. Below is the report overview of the global and JAPAC forecasts for 2024.

Global forecasts

The report predicts the rise of disruptive hacktivism, and destructive wiper malware while also suspecting a potential targeting of space-based infrastructure and attacks on hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Cyber espionage groups will continue to scale attacks on vulnerable IoT and old devices, by creating disposable “sleeper botnets,” thus complicating tracking efforts.

Attackers will increasingly employ older, overlooked techniques, like the anti-virtual machine (anti-VM) technique that are often easier to escape the detection of modern systems.

Actors will continue utilizing programming languages such as Go, Rust, Swift for software creation owing to their great development experience, low level capabilities, large standard library and easy third-party integration. This will generate the need to have new detection signatures.

The insurance market for cybercrimes is getting a little lenient owing to a rise of insurers with ambitious cyber growth goals likely leading to broadening of coverage to compete in the new landscape.

Security Operations will be more consolidated due to increasing demand for an integrated cybersafe ecosystem by customers that will help them readily jumpstart their security programs.

JAPAC forecasts

The election season in Taiwan, South Korea, India, and Indonesia is likely to invite increased incidences of hacktivism, cybercrime, and information operations.

Pig butchering scams, an unwanted combination of cybercrime and human trafficking, will continue to be an issue for regional law enforcement.

Advanced solutions and endpoint detection tactics are spreading across JAPAC thus maturing their security operations. However, organizations still need to prepare for exploitation of zero-day in security, networking, software virtualization and other disguised attacks within victim networks.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Mandiant

