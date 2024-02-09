Make Valentine’s Day 2024 Special with ViewSonic Innovative and User-Friendly Gifts

- Advertisement - -

Valentine’s Day 2024 is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about ways to show your love and affection for that special someone. A thoughtful and unique gift is a perfect way to express your feelings. ViewSonic has everything you need to make your loved one feel exceptional, from cutting-edge gadgets to personalized keepsakes. ViewSonic offers an array of gift ideas that are both innovative and user-friendly, making them ideal for tech-savvy partners and close friends alike.

ViewSonic M1 Pro Projector

Valentine’s Day is approaching, and if you’re looking for a unique gift for someone special, consider the ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector. This versatile projector can transform any space into a romantic movie theater, perfect for a cozy night with your loved one. With automatic keystone correction and four-corner adjustment, the M1 Pro can project movies in stunning detail, and with a projection size of up to 100 inches, you’ll feel like you’re at the cinema. Furthermore, the M1 Pro comes with a flexible smart stand and can project in 360 degrees. It also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, making it the perfect addition to any romantic evening. Lit dinners. At INR 99,000, it’s a thoughtful and worthwhile investment that you and your partner can enjoy for years. Make this Valentine’s Day unforgettable with the ViewSonic M1 Pro portable projector.

The product is available for INR 99,000

ViewSonic X2 – 4K Projector

Are you seeking a unique Valentine’s Day gift to surprise your significant other? Consider the ViewSonic X2-4K projector! Its immersive and detailed picture quality and decent speakers make it an ideal platform for a romantic movie night at home or a gaming session with your loved one. This projector is compatible with Xbox, making it a perfect gift for your significant other who loves gaming and movies. Its lightweight and modern design blends seamlessly into any space, making it an excellent addition to your home entertainment system. With its quick 5-10 minute setup time and multiple ports, including HDMI, USB-C, and Bluetooth, it’s easy to use and compatible with various devices. It even comes equipped with pre-installed apps like Netflix, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing it to transition effortlessly from a gaming setup to a complete entertainment unit. With its high refresh rate at 1440p and the ability to project 4K, this projector is a perfect gift for your loved one. Surprise your significant other with the ViewSonic X2-4K projector and create a memorable Valentine’s Day experience you’ll cherish forever.

The product is available for INR 3,25,000

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / ViewSonic

