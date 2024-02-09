Make memories last with must-have gadgets for your tech-savvy partner

- Advertisement - -

As Valentine’s Day approaches, many are on the quest for the perfect gift to express their love. It’s a time to show appreciation to those dear to us with heartfelt gestures. While chocolates, roses and fancy dinners are popular choices, gifting something that adds value and can be of utility and importance is a must. We’re aware that finding the right gift to woo your partner can be a daunting task, which is why we’ve done the hard work for you. So, this Valentine’s Day, why not consider giving the gift of convenience and digital organization by surprising your loved one with more space. Not only is it a practical and thoughtful present, but it also symbolizes the idea of cherishing memories and preserving them for the future.

SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™

Capture her heart by gifting her a nice colorful SanDisk Ultra® Dual Drive Go USB Type-C™ where they can store all the beautiful moments. This affordable and handy flash drive with USB Type-C and Type-A connectors lets the user easily move files between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablets and Macs and USB Type-A computers. It offers a USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface coupled with a read speed of up to 400 MB/s for quick file transfers. This flash drive is available with up to 256GB* capacity in Absinthe Green, Lavender, and Navagio Bay, and up to 1TB* capacity in black. iPhone users can consider gifting SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe for USB Type-C.

Price: ₹ 1,149 for 128 GB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://encr.pw/UCLWl

SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD V2

Now ramp up the romance by gifting SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD that fits your mobile lifestyle and accelerates every move. It is a compact and sturdy external drive that helps to store and protect important files, photos, videos and more – perfectly suited for the on-the-go lifestyle. With fast NVMe™ solid-state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, this high-capacity drive is compatible with the Type-C port and offers durability for outdoor adventures. Moreover, up to three-meter drop protection and IP65 water and dust resistance mean this durable drive can take a beating. The drive is available in three color options: Black, Monterey, and Sky Blue. Available in capacities up to 4TB.

Price: ₹9,699 for 1 TB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://encr.pw/2kJ8A

WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD

If your partner is into gaming than this for you, elevate their gaming experience by leveling up by gifting WD_BLACK™ SN850X NVMe™ SSD which is a purpose-built gaming device that helps transform every play into an epic adventure with device speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s for top-level performance and extremely short load times. This gaming drive comes in capacities of 1TB to 4TB, which means one can keep various games that in today’s day can take up 200GB or more of storage.

Price– ₹ 8,789 for 1 TB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://l1nq.com/mN7vO

WD Blue SN580 NVMe™ SSD

For all the creators and professionals out there, spark your partner’s creativity and boost their productivity effortlessly by gifting WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD. Offering up to 2TB* of storage in a slim M.2 2280 form factor, this SSD allows seamless storage for applications, data, and media such as photos, 4K videos, and music, all in one drive. Ideal for those handling large raw files, effortlessly launch applications, load, edit, and publish content with PCIe Gen 4.0 speeds up to 4,150 MB/s (1TB and 2TB1 models) and benefit from fast file copies with nCache™ 4.0 technology. Additionally, its low-power design prolongs battery life, so you can keep working or creating when you’re in the zone.

Starting Price: ₹3,679 (As per Amazon)

Link: https://acesse.dev/f54bC

WD My Passport™ SSD

Ideal for those who loves speed, the WD My Passport™ SSD, a lightweight pocket-sized device, offers impressive read speeds of up to 1050MB/s2 and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s2. With capacities ranging up to 4TB, users can conveniently access their digital content from anywhere at any time. Additionally, it provides robust security features including password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption to ensure the safety of files and photos. This plug-and-play drive is ready for immediate use straight out of the box. Enclosed in a sleek metal design, Available in various colors like Space Grey, Red, Midnight blue and Gold, this device features compact sleek metal design with shock and vibration resistance. With drop resistance of up to 2 meters, it can withstand whatever challenges come your way. It comes in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities.

Price: ₹11,200 for 1 TB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://acesse.dev/jrstj

WD Elements Portable

The ones looking for simple, fast and affordable options for storage, WD Elements external hard drive is an ideal choice and that fits right as the size of your palm. The drive improves your PC Performance by freeing up your internal storage by transferring files to WD Elements portable hard drive. WD Elements™ portable hard drives with USB 3.0 offer reliable, high-capacity storage to go, fast data transfer rates, universal connectivity and massive capacity. consumers. The little, lightweight plan offers up to a 5TB limit, making WD Elements versatile hard drives.

Price: ₹5,369 for 1 TB (As per Amazon)

Link: https://encr.pw/K14zv

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Western Digital

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.