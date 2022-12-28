‘Make-in-India’ start-up RDP makes it big, wins IIT’s confidence

- Advertisement - -

Hyderabad based affordable computing devices manufacturer, RDP Workstations Pvt Ltd, has added to its list of prestigious clients, the IIT, country’s premier education institute.

RDP’s VP Sales, Rajesh Mallampalli

RDP’s VP Sales, Rajesh Mallampalli says the company’s new 28,000 sq ft state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Hyderabad which includes Sourcing, Procurement, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Logistics, Mother RMA Center, New Product Development Center is giving the customers like IITs confidence in procuring devices from Make in India brands.

Bhupendar Vaddi, RM South RDP.

“We have given them workstations, we have also given them desktops. We supplied them servers which will be integrated into their private cloud,” says Bhupendar Vaddi, RM South RDP.



It was a proud moment in RDP’s journey of the last decade as a startup wedded to make quality computing devices at prices to suit the pockets of the country’s growing young population. RDP has supplied computers to IIT Chennai too. IIT Hyderabad (IIT-H) will be using their BMaaS (bare metal as a service- it is a cloud).



“We have supplied them workstations to be used in high computing infrastructure in their Data Centres. Desktops were supplied to be used in their computer lab earlier this year,” Vaddi says. He said that there is encouraging feedback from IIT officials.

“RDPs range of products today includes Desktop PCs, all in one PCs, Laptops, Servers, Workstations, Tablets and Thin Clients for both personal use as well as business applications,” says Ashok Kumar Gorla , COO of the company. Having a trained manpower of 200 plus which has steadily been increasing, RDP now has a production capacity to manufacture over one lakh units per annum.



Company officials say, “Our vision is to provide affordable quality computing devices to people. There was no competition here as affordability was the priority. That is how RDP could come out with a laptop at an unbelievable price tag of Rs.20,000.”

Founded in 2012 by a young entrepreneur Vikram Redlapalli with a dream of making low cost computing a reality, RDP, during the last decade has bloomed into a promising brand making a mark across the world. RDP during this short span has one million users, 3500 partners, 35,000 clients and more than 250 active retailers for its range of products.

Even before the pandemic when everything went online, RDP was dreaming of making computers at a price within the reach every household in the country. The ‘Make in India’ initiative of Government of India only encouraged the company in its mission.



When innovation meets masses it becomes inspiration. This philosophy is the pillar on which RDP stands- to make best computing devices- for the masses at ‘most affordable’ prices. Rajesh says. The demand has grown exponentially and the company is confident of overcoming supply chain disruptions and fulfilling the expectations of the people, he said.





Not surprising, the company was awarded a prize by the Government of India, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for introducing easy on pocket computing devices without compromising quality.





