MAIT presents Industry Suggestions to GoI on Indian Electronics Industry

MAIT, India’s apex Industry body empowering IT, Telecom, and Electronics Hardware, presented its recommendations to GoI on Indian Electronics Industry urging making India an integral part of Global Value Chains (GVCs).

Shri Rajkumar Rishi, President-MAIT

Shri Rajkumar Rishi, President-MAIT said, “The advent of Worldwide Value Chains and the Government of India’s PLI and Make in India scheme has led to a notable increase in the country’s worldwide trade, especially in the electronics and ICT sectors. At MAIT, we believe that for India to seamlessly integrate into global supply chains, regulatory customization that encourage global leaders to invest and allow local companies to participate are essential. As more companies think about investing in Indian manufacturing, we predict faster growth in output, exports, and the overall economy. One of the main industry priorities listed in MAIT’s Industry Recommendations for MeitY and related ministries is developing a robust cybersecurity strategy for the new India. India has a great opportunity to dominate global manufacturing thanks to Indian Government’s robust and stable policies and a friendly business environment.”

Shri Amrit Jiwan, VP-MAIT

Shri Amrit Jiwan, VP-MAIT said, “India has made significant strides in improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) over last few years; however, there are certain challenges w.r.t. tax enforcement and related compliance. A predictable landscape of compliances, regulations, and tariffs with no uncertainty/ unambiguity, is the bedrock of a thriving business environment. When businesses have the certainty about their compliance obligation with no ambiguity, it helps in streamlining the business operations & fosters a climate of confidence. By prioritizing certainty towards compliance requirement especially Tax compliances, the Government can lay the groundwork for a more vibrant and dynamic industrial landscape.”

MAIT, in its recommendations, presented Ministry/Department-wise suggestions, including those for the PMO, MeitY, MoC, MoF, DoT, MoEF&CC, CPCB, MoCA, NCCS, & NSTDS.

Key suggestions included launch of at least 2 new PLI schemes by MeitY i.e. one for Components and another for Hearables/Wearables. These schemes will help in developing manufacturing competency and encourage domestic champions in segments such as components and sub-assemblies to enable exports, large scale capacity for production, attract opportunities for new investments and provide an impetus to domestic value addition.

The suggestion on alignment of India’s Cybersecurity legislation with key international partners’ legislative or regulatory frameworks was made considering it will support the creation of more trusted and secure international cyber-secure supply chains and collective security. MAIT suggested cybersecurity principles of ‘Secure by Design’ and ‘Secure by Default’ to be adopted by India.

MAIT requested DPIIT to support industry through facilitation of EoDB. Other suggestions to MoC were pertaining to SEZ, SCOMET, GAER, SEIS Reimbursements, & ADD on PCBs.

MAIT suggested MoF to consider Tariff Reforms to ensure competitiveness, large scale manufacturing and exports from India. Other suggestions to MoF were regarding HSN Code Classification, & Ease of Renewal in Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certifications.

MAIT is of the view of adoption of digitalization for labelling purpose. In this context, MAIT requested MoCA to consider adopting complete digitalisation of labelling requirements for pricing, product details etc.

MAIT suggested DoT to open the window for investment limit enhancement under PLI for Telecom. Besides, the MAIT document suggested that for passive components required for the Telecom equipment manufacturing, DoT should consider rolling out incentive programs to encourage MSME sector.

MAIT has also requested DoT to recommend excluding telecom sector & electronics sector from the applicability of section 65A to make the MOOWR scheme optimal for setting up and expanding manufacturing operations in these sectors.

In its plea to MoEF&CC/CPCB, MAIT highlighted operational challenges w.r.t. E-waste, Plastic Waste, and Battery Waste. Besides, suggestion of developing India’s own recycling standards was made.

