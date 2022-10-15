MAIT Launches ‘B2B Connect’ to Support ICT Hardware Companies

- Advertisement - -

With an aim to create a regular business networking platform for different players in the field of ICT hardware business, India’s leading apex body empowering IT, Telecom, and Electronics Hardware MAIT introduced ‘B2B Connect’, a platform to help companies operating in the field to help each other’s business through mutual collaborations.

MAIT B2B Connect is going to be a series of networking events that will happen every fortnight. The first edition of the B2B Connect event commenced on 14 October 2022 in virtual mode. This edition witnessed diverse players from the electronics hardware industry across the nation, including Consumer Electronics, Electronics Manufacturing Services(EMS), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Original Design Manufacturers (ODM), and E-waste Recyclers.

Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri Retd., Acting Director General, MAIT

Speaking about the initiative, Col. Ali Akhtar Jafri Retd., Acting Director General, MAIT, said: “We are committed to creating a robust business ecosystem for the ICT hardware industry. With the launch of B2B Connect, we will be able to help our members and the industry as a whole to improve their outreach and scope of business.”

The first edition of B2B Connect started with a presentation session by participants who introduced the range of innovative products and services they offer, followed by a question and answer session. Afterward, participants were given an opportunity to interact with each other in the breakout session. Among the companies which participated in the AERO Digital World, RDP Workstations, Netweb Technologies India, Laps N Tabs Technology, ReStor Services, Synegra EMS, ACI Automation, Smile Security and Surveillance, Best Power Equipments, Coconics, Deshwal Waste Management. Many other electronics hardware companies too actively took part in the event.

