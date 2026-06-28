Mainland China’s PC shipments fell 2% in Q1 2026 with 14% decline forecast for the full year – Omdia

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Mainland China’s PC and tablet markets declined by 2% and 5% year-over-year (YoY), respectively, in Q1 2026, according to the latest Omdia data. Total PC shipments fell to 8.9 million units, while tablet volumes dipped to 8.3 million units. Notebook shipments (including mobile workstations) declined 19% YoY, while desktop shipments (including desktop workstations) surged 41% YoY, reaching 5.3 million and 3.6 million units, respectively. The subdued performance was driven by rising device prices amid higher component costs, compounded by weakening support in the form of consumer subsidies.

Omdia’s latest forecast expects PC shipments in mainland China to decline 14% to 36 million units in 2026, while tablet shipments are anticipated to fall 11% to 32 million units.

“As expected, government subsidies introduced in previous years accelerated a significant portion of device refresh demand,” said Ms. Emma Xu, Senior Analyst at Omdia. “In 2026, however, the reduction in subsidy support is creating additional challenges for the market amid turbulence from ongoing memory and storage supply issues. Rising DRAM and NAND prices are increasingly being passed through to customers, making the second half of the year an even more challenging environment.”

Mainland China’s tablet market is facing similar pressures, with higher memory costs limiting vendors’ ability to offer substantial discounts and promotions to channel partners or directly to consumers while maintaining profitability.

“Importantly, long-term supply agreements with memory suppliers do not cover all vendors equally,’ added Xu. “Lower-priority vendors may face both supply shortages and elevated component costs, putting further pressure on device margins, particularly in price-sensitive segments such as kids’ tablets.”

Omdia expects to see increased industry partnerships and potential business model adjustments as vendors respond to these challenges. One example is the collaboration between Huawei and Xueersi, which integrates the latter’s education content and AI learning tools into the HarmonyOS environment on Huawei devices. “While this is a challenging period for PC and tablet OEMs, it also presents opportunities for those with strong shipment volumes, efficient business models, and healthy cash flows. These strengths can enhance competitiveness during a prolonged downturn, while also enabling vendors to invest strategically in future AI opportunities as the market evolves and monetization pathways become clearer,” concluded Xu.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Omdia

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