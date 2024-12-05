Mahindra University signs MoU with Airbus to further research and education in aerospace and digital technologies

- Advertisement -

Mahindra University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus, a global leader in aeronautics and space. This collaboration aims to foster innovation, research and education in aerospace and digital technologies by leveraging strengths of both the organisations to create a future-ready talent pool.

Under this partnership, they will collaborate in curriculum development, industry training, faculty and student exchanges, and advanced research in aerospace and digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI-ML), advanced analytics and cybersecurity. The MoU will also advance internship and placement opportunities for students, facilitate joint events such as symposiums and workshops, and enable connections with international institutes for aerospace-related projects.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University, and Mr. Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia signed the MoU in the presence of Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University.

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University added, “We are truly honoured to strengthen our partnership with Airbus India. This collaboration reflects Airbus’s recognition of the value Mahindra Group brings to the aerospace and technology sectors. We thank Airbus for their trust and look forward to building the future together.”

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University said, “This MoU marks a transformative step for Mahindra University in aligning academia with industry needs. The association with Airbus India will enable our students with unparalleled exposure to cutting-edge advancements in aerospace and digital technologies. Together, we aim to nurture a generation of global professionals equipped to address the challenges of tomorrow.”

Mr. Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

“Human capital is the foundation of the aerospace ecosystem Airbus is developing in the country. The collaboration with Mahindra University is part of our efforts to broadbase our engagement with academia and nurture a large talent pool that will be required to power India’s aerospace industry. Students will benefit from the coming together of Airbus expertise and Mahindra University’s excellent curriculum and faculty”, said Mr. Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

The partnership aligns with Mahindra University’s mission to offer industry-relevant education and Airbus’s commitment to advancing aerospace innovation globally. It will provide students with opportunities to participate in real-world projects and research with insights from Airbus, while creating a symbiotic relationship between academia and industry.

