Mahindra University Chancellor Anand Mahindra Inaugurates School of Digital Media and Communication

Anand Mahindra, Chancellor of Mahindra University, inaugurated the School of Digital Media and Communication (SDMC). The exclusive SDMC building includes a fully equipped audiovisual studio with a multi-camera shooting floor, advanced lighting grid and production control room. The building also houses a podcast studio, mobile journalism (MoJo) studio, creator studio, immersive (VR-XR) studio floor, along with a sophisticated Apple Lab and a state-of-the-art editing and post-production facilities with industry-standard software applications.

The new facilities align with the School’s vision to nurture the next generations of storytellers by building conceptual, technical, professional and ethical competencies. As a young school invested in imparting education in planning for social needs and future communicative practices, SDMC’s curricula aim at outcomes that integrate technology, creativity and authenticity.

The School announced a new degree programme in Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) for the academic year 2025-26.

The building was inaugurated in the presence of Mr. Remi Maillard, President and MD, Airbus (India), Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, Dr. Shashidhar Nanjundaiah, the School’s Dean, faculty members and invitees.

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University

Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chancellor, Mahindra University said, “As we continue on our path of rapid growth and expansion, Mahindra University’s vision remains focused on nurturing the leaders of tomorrow, who will be innovative thinkers, compassionate citizens, and bold changemakers.”

Dr. Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University added, “We have introduced world-class facilities where students will have access to various professional and technical skills. By integrating advanced technologies with rigorous curricula and our partnerships with global institutions and faculty members, we want to shape professionals who can excel in the global environment.”

Dr. Shashidhar Nanjundaiah, Dean of School of Digital Media and Communication, Mahindra University

Dr. Shashidhar Nanjundaiah, Dean of School of Digital Media and Communication, Mahindra University said, “Our School approaches education as a competency-building methodology. There is a critical need today to better the practices of mediated communication with future professionals and media-citizens in rightful and responsible ways. Our new facilities provide a fillip in this direction. Our faculty, guest faculty, industry and international collaborations are geared towards the fulfilment of these objectives.”

Established in 2023, the School of Digital Media and Communication (SDMC) offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes for a rapidly evolving global communication landscape.

