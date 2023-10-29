Mahindra Lifespaces unveils India first home buying experience on the Metaverse

- Advertisement - -

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (MLDL) unveiled India’s first home-buying experience on the Metaverse with the launch of Bastion at Mahindra Citadel, which is the Phase 2 of the project. This milestone was revealed via a first-of-its-kind drone show, which culminated in a QR code in the skies of Pune, which led the audience to the Metaverse experience.

The project was unveiled at the project location in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where over 500+ lit drones presented a spectacular show including visuals of key features of the project like the ecotone design, the home automation features and unveiling of the Metaverse experience. The drones finally formed a QR code that could be scanned by the audience to enter the Metaverse experience of Mahindra Citadel. In a first-of-its-kind unique experience, users are transported to their future homes, even before they make their decision to purchase. Users can also interact with elements within the homes and design interiors to their liking.

Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd said, “We are excited to launch Bastion at Mahindra Citadel in Pune, a focus market for Mahindra Lifespaces. Pune’s dynamic real estate landscape and its receptiveness to innovation align perfectly with our vision. Our past successes in the city reflect the trust and demand for our brand. This immersive and interactive Metaverse experience not only sets a new industry standard but also provides our customers with a unique opportunity to truly envision their future homes. An experience like this, deserved a grand and scintillating unveiling using the drone show, marking a significant step in integrating technology into the real estate customer experience. As we move forward, we remain committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and ensuring the best customer experience.”

Building on the resounding success of Phase 1 launched in November 2022, Bastion at Mahindra Citadel which spans 9.66 acres, featuring a carefully crafted selection of premium, 3 & 4 BHK homes. The development offers a diverse range of amenities, thoughtfully designed to enhance the physical, mental, and social well-being of the residents, promoting a balanced and vibrant lifestyle. Homes at Mahindra Citadel are pre-certified IGBC gold rated and have various design and process interventions for energy efficiency, and waste management.

Strategically positioned along the bustling Mumbai-Pune highway, this development occupies a coveted residential location within Pimpri-Chinchwad. It offers proximity to the IT hub of Hinjewadi, and Sant Tukaram Nagar, Pimpri and PCMC metro stations. The area also offers a variety of malls, reputed schools, colleges, multi-speciality hospitals and various entertainment and restaurants options, which contribute to its accessibility and lifestyle. This locale is well-connected to key transit points, encompassing the Old Mumbai-Pune highway, Pune-Dhule-Nasik highway, railway stations like Kasarwadi and Pimpri, the Pimpri Chowk bus stop, and the Sant Tukaram Nagar metro station.

