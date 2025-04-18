Saturday, April 19, 2025
Maharashtra Government Partners with IBM to Establish AI Centres of Excellence Across Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur

By NCN News Network
The Government of Maharashtra (GoM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IBM Technology (India) to set up three state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence Centres of Excellence in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur. The initiative is poised to transform public sector operations, strengthen security, and empower citizens through advanced AI capabilities and data-driven decision-making.

Each centre will serve a unique and strategic function:

  • Mumbai will specialize in geospatial analytics, leveraging satellite and GIS data for urban planning and disaster management.
  • Pune will focus on AI-based forensic science, aiding faster and more accurate criminal investigations.
  • Nagpur will host MARVEL (Monitoring, Accountability, Regulation, Vigilance, Enforcement, Legality)—a first-of-its-kind AI-driven framework for law enforcement and governance.

The collaboration aims to implement AI-powered virtual assistants, agentic tools, and generative AI models to streamline government workflows, enhance predictive intelligence, and deliver more responsive and transparent citizen services. All AI technologies will be built using state-owned data, ensuring complete data sovereignty and technological autonomy for Maharashtra.

To support this digital leap, the plan also includes building secure hybrid cloud infrastructure, robust identity management systems, and seamless digital access platforms—creating a strong digital backbone for next-gen governance.

Recognizing the need for a future-ready workforce, IBM will offer extensive training programs in AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity for government employees and students. The initiative also emphasizes support for MSMEs, helping them adopt automation and AI technologies to enhance innovation and competitiveness.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Ministers Mr. Eknath Shinde and Mr. Ajit Pawar, Minister Adv. Mr. Ashish Shelar, IBM India MD Mr. Sandip Patel, and other senior officials. This marks a pivotal chapter in Maharashtra’s journey to becoming a national and global leader in AI-powered governance and research.

