Magic Bus Employers Summit in Delhi Highlights Need for AI-Ready Talent and Inclusive Skilling Ahead of India AI Impact Summit 2026

Magic Bus India Foundation successfully hosted the Delhi edition of its Employers Summit Series as a key pre-summit engagement ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, under its AI for Masses initiative.

Held at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini, the summit brought together leading employers, policymakers, academicians, CSR leaders, and youth innovators to deliberate on the future of AI-driven workforce development.

Themed “AI-Ready Talent: What Employers Really Want Tomorrow,” the summit focused on aligning industry expectations with skilling frameworks to create a job-ready and future-proof talent pool. Speakers emphasized the growing demand for professionals equipped with technical proficiency, critical thinking, adaptability, and ethical AI awareness.

The event featured a keynote address by Mr. Dilip Chenoy, Former Secretary-General Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry FICCI Ex MD & CEO-NSDC. He highlighted the importance of industry-led skilling, continuous upskilling, and strong public-private partnerships in building a globally competitive AI workforce.

A key highlight of the discussions was the urgent need to expand access to AI and digital skills among youth from underserved communities. Participants underlined the role of collaborative efforts between industry, government, and civil society in bridging skill gaps and promoting equitable employment opportunities.

Industry leaders shared insights on evolving hiring trends, emerging job roles, and the importance of continuous learning in an AI-driven economy. CSR representatives showcased initiatives supporting digital inclusion, while academic experts stressed curriculum modernization to meet market needs.

The Delhi summit also served as a strategic platform to consolidate recommendations and best practices, which will contribute to national-level deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Through this initiative, Magic Bus India Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young people with future-ready skills and fostering an inclusive ecosystem that enables sustainable employment in the era of artificial intelligence.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Magic Bus India

